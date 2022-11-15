Video
BB finds no panic withdrawals, dismisses liquidity crisis rumour

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank finds no panic cash withdrawal from banks by depositors and said all banks' Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) is in good health.
The central bank's spokesperson Abul Kalam Azad told this at a press conference amid growing rumor in the Bangladesh Bank's (BB) headquarters on Monday.
He said as per latest statistics all the banks' excess liquidity amount is Tk1696 billion which shows banks are capable to pay their depositors' when necessary.
The BB official said, "We have asked all banks' chief executive officers (CEO) about the rumors and they have assured us that there is no unusual cash withdrawal."
When asked about hurried press conference he said, "Few people were asking the governor about wrong information and we have arranged the press conference to clear the misgivings. We are here today to assure that all banks are in quite good health."
"We have directed all CEOs to be alert about such rumor and to notify the BB regularly", he said. "Commercial banks also assured us that depositors are safe and nothing to be panicked."
He said, "If such rumor continues we will ask our law enforcing authorities to take necessary actions."
"Our message is clear to bank depositors that all are well and there is no liquidity problems in banks", the BB spokesperson said.


