Brands, retailers from 40 countries visit Made in Bangladesh event

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opens Made in Bangladesh Week 2022 at the Hall Of fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Cenre in the city on Sunday.

Bangladesh is hosting the greatest show of its products - the Made in Bangladesh Week 2022 - from Sunday to show the magnificent progress of the country's manufacturing mainly of the apparel sector to attract new buyers and more foreign investments and to create a strong networking with supply chains.
The weeklong event inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showcasing the 37th International Apparel Federation (IAF) World Fashion Convention and assembly, the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, Bangladesh Apparel Exposition, Denim Expo, a fashion show, Sustainable Fashion Award, Fashion Photography Award.
It is also showcasing Fashion and Cultural Festivals, global launching of the BGMEA Center of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH, green factory tour by foreign journalists and IAF members, good practices photo festival, seminars and a golf tournament, said RMG Bangladesh website Monday.
BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) has organized the Made in Bangladesh Week in partnership with the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange. Industry insiders and stakeholders think that after the end of the biggest occasion Bangladesh, the second largest apparel exporting country after China, will enter a new age.
"With an aim to highlight the progress being made and to inspire the industry and its valued stakeholders to its road to future prosperity together, the BGMEA in collaboration with a few partners is organising the Made in Bangladesh Week 2022," says Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA.
Organisers say they aim to showcase impressive stories of the sector, especially its remarkable strides in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing. Alongside it will highlighting encouraging stories, throughout the week.
The events are exposing the potential of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry, its strength and capabilities, and future priorities to stay a preferred and competitive choice for global buyers to the stakeholders and audience around the world.
The event moreover facilitates dialogues among participants and stakeholders on how Bangladesh's RMG sector continues its growth momentum in a sustainable manner and can positively impact the economy, environment and people.
The Made in Bangladesh Week is attended by a wide spectrum of industry stakeholders -representatives of governments from home and partner countries, international organisations, employers, private sectors, workers' representatives, civil society, brand representatives, buyers and academics.
The BGMEA's signature event - the two-day long 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit - will be a platform for a dialogue on the progress, prospects and sustainability of Bangladesh RMG industry as well as the global fashion industry dynamics.
The event is expecting apparel makers' representatives from around 40 countries, most of the global brands, 85 local and foreign exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors during the week.
Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange Mostafiz Uddin says, "Our past has constructed a pathway to this present that has allowed us to stand with pride and announce ourselves as a pivotal player in the global scenario, where we are already one of the top exporters.
"The Made in Bangladesh Week' will facilitate further collaboration and insights into the industry, alleviate the barriers and connect the threads of the global apparel industry, and aggregate and brand the entire value chain of the Bangladesh apparel industry."
Mostafiz expresses hope this grand event will become "the locus of branding and promotion, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and sustainable sourcing of the most astounding local brands".


