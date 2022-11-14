3 lakh Rohingyas living in KSA to get passports renewed: Kamal

More than three lakh Rohingyas, living and working in Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshi passports, are likely to get chance of renewing their passports again from Bangladesh Embassy in the country.

Following the request of visiting Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood, Bangladesh has given its consent to renew the passports of Rohingyas holding Bangladeshi passport.

At a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and the visiting Saudi Deputy Interior Minister held at Home Ministry conference room at Secretariat on Sunday, the consent was given.

Earlier, Bangladesh stopped renewing the passports of the Rohingyas scrutinising the documents. Only the passports of the Bangladeshis living there are being renewed now after necessary verification.

In the meeting, two separate agreements on enhancing 'Security Cooperation' and 'Route to Makkah Service' initiative were signed.

After the meeting, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters that in the meeting, the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister requested us to renew the passports of the Rohingyas having Bangladeshi passports.

"I told the delegation that it's urgent to have NID and other documents for renewing a passport. Those who have the documents will get their passports renewed. The government will give necessary assistance for the matter," he added.

"The three generations of Rohingyas have been living in Saudi Arabia. They have started going there from Pakistan period. We will provide necessary supports to those who have Bangladeshi documents. But, our people will get priority during renewal of the documents," he assured.

He said, "A joint working group would be formed in this regards. Those who went there with the documents of other countries or Pakistan period with their own mechanism will not be taken in consideration during the renewal. They will take necessary measures about those."

Kamal also informed, "Bangladesh has sought Saudi assistance to send the Myanmar nationals back to their country. The delegation assured us of necessary support for the repatriation work."