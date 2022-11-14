Video
Bangladesh logs another Covid death, 35 cases

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Bangladesh reported another Covid-linked death and 35 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The total fatalities rose to 29,427 and with the new infections, the caseload rose to 2,036,166, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.85
per cent from Saturday's 1.20 per cent as 4,114 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.43 per cent.
In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    -UNB


