Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Conspiracy To Kill

Joy seeks justice in his court deposition

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

Joy seeks justice in his court deposition

Joy seeks justice in his court deposition

A plot was drawn at the residence of journalist Shafik Rehman's Dhaka residence to kill me, police seized documents from Shafik's residence in this regard, and journalist Shafik Rehman and Mahmudur Rahman used to send information in this connection to a BNP leader's son who lives in the USA.  
I want justice from the court, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in his deposition in a Dhaka court on Sunday.
Bangabandhu's grandson, Joy in  his deposition, further said  in the court, US expatriate Rizve Ahmed Caesar (A BNP leader's
son) with the help of some top leaders of the BNP, collected my personal information with a view to abduct and attempt to kill me. He made a contract with FBI agents in exchange of US$40,000 at a time and $30,000 per month.  Journalist Shafik Rehman and Mahmudur Rahman help him (Rizve) by sending information to the USA.
The accused Rizvi Ahmed Caesar son of Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), was sentenced to 42-month imprisonment by a US court for bribing FBI.
Joy, son of noted nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah and Sheikh Hasina appeared before the court around 3:20pm and deposed for nearly half hour in the court and left the court promises at 4:00 pm under tight security. During his deposition no lawyer or journalist was allowed to enter in the court room except four pro-government lawyers led by Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu.  
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Nur recorded his statement for over 30 minutes. The accused in the case are Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of Bangla daily Amar Desh, Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS) and his son Rizvi Ahmed Caesar and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, an expat businessman living in the United States.
All the five accused were shown fugitives by the court. Arrest warrants were earlier sent to their respective addresses. Earlier, the same court recorded statements of nine prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case. Detective Branch (DB) Assistant Commissioner Hassan Arafat, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on February 22 in 2018.According to the case, JASAS vice-president Mohammad Ullah Mamun along with some top leaders of BNP and its allies met at different places in Bangladesh, including JASAS office, BNP office and the USA before September 2011 and conspired to abduct and kill Joy.
Later, they asked Mamun's son Rizvi Ahamed Caesar to carry out the plan while BNP and its alliance's top leaders financed the plot. Rizvi was nabbed in America and was sentenced to 42-month imprisonment by a US court for bribing an FBI special agent to collect information apparently on Joy. During the investigation, it was found that Caesar told the American court that he obtained some information about Joy from an FBI agent by bribing him.
Later he gave the information to a Bangladeshi journalist, who is a political ally and a private detective. On August 3 in 2015, DB Inspector Fazlur Rahman filed the case with Paltan Police Station on charges of conspiracy to abduct and kill Joy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lakh Rohingyas living in KSA to get passports renewed: Kamal
England players celebrate winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Bangladesh logs another Covid death, 35 cases
Joy seeks justice in his court deposition
KSA signs accord on easing immigration procedures for BD pilgrims
KSA to recruit 28 lakh drivers and workers from BD
General Election in 1st week of Jan 2024: Election Commissioner


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft