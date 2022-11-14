

Joy seeks justice in his court deposition

I want justice from the court, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in his deposition in a Dhaka court on Sunday.

Bangabandhu's grandson, Joy in his deposition, further said in the court, US expatriate Rizve Ahmed Caesar (A BNP leader's

son) with the help of some top leaders of the BNP, collected my personal information with a view to abduct and attempt to kill me. He made a contract with FBI agents in exchange of US$40,000 at a time and $30,000 per month. Journalist Shafik Rehman and Mahmudur Rahman help him (Rizve) by sending information to the USA.

The accused Rizvi Ahmed Caesar son of Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), was sentenced to 42-month imprisonment by a US court for bribing FBI.

Joy, son of noted nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah and Sheikh Hasina appeared before the court around 3:20pm and deposed for nearly half hour in the court and left the court promises at 4:00 pm under tight security. During his deposition no lawyer or journalist was allowed to enter in the court room except four pro-government lawyers led by Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Nur recorded his statement for over 30 minutes. The accused in the case are Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of Bangla daily Amar Desh, Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS) and his son Rizvi Ahmed Caesar and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, an expat businessman living in the United States.

All the five accused were shown fugitives by the court. Arrest warrants were earlier sent to their respective addresses. Earlier, the same court recorded statements of nine prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case. Detective Branch (DB) Assistant Commissioner Hassan Arafat, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on February 22 in 2018.According to the case, JASAS vice-president Mohammad Ullah Mamun along with some top leaders of BNP and its allies met at different places in Bangladesh, including JASAS office, BNP office and the USA before September 2011 and conspired to abduct and kill Joy.

Later, they asked Mamun's son Rizvi Ahamed Caesar to carry out the plan while BNP and its alliance's top leaders financed the plot. Rizvi was nabbed in America and was sentenced to 42-month imprisonment by a US court for bribing an FBI special agent to collect information apparently on Joy. During the investigation, it was found that Caesar told the American court that he obtained some information about Joy from an FBI agent by bribing him.

Later he gave the information to a Bangladeshi journalist, who is a political ally and a private detective. On August 3 in 2015, DB Inspector Fazlur Rahman filed the case with Paltan Police Station on charges of conspiracy to abduct and kill Joy.











A plot was drawn at the residence of journalist Shafik Rehman's Dhaka residence to kill me, police seized documents from Shafik's residence in this regard, and journalist Shafik Rehman and Mahmudur Rahman used to send information in this connection to a BNP leader's son who lives in the USA.I want justice from the court, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in his deposition in a Dhaka court on Sunday.Bangabandhu's grandson, Joy in his deposition, further said in the court, US expatriate Rizve Ahmed Caesar (A BNP leader'sson) with the help of some top leaders of the BNP, collected my personal information with a view to abduct and attempt to kill me. He made a contract with FBI agents in exchange of US$40,000 at a time and $30,000 per month. Journalist Shafik Rehman and Mahmudur Rahman help him (Rizve) by sending information to the USA.The accused Rizvi Ahmed Caesar son of Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), was sentenced to 42-month imprisonment by a US court for bribing FBI.Joy, son of noted nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah and Sheikh Hasina appeared before the court around 3:20pm and deposed for nearly half hour in the court and left the court promises at 4:00 pm under tight security. During his deposition no lawyer or journalist was allowed to enter in the court room except four pro-government lawyers led by Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu.Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Nur recorded his statement for over 30 minutes. The accused in the case are Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of Bangla daily Amar Desh, Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS) and his son Rizvi Ahmed Caesar and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, an expat businessman living in the United States.All the five accused were shown fugitives by the court. Arrest warrants were earlier sent to their respective addresses. Earlier, the same court recorded statements of nine prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case. Detective Branch (DB) Assistant Commissioner Hassan Arafat, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on February 22 in 2018.According to the case, JASAS vice-president Mohammad Ullah Mamun along with some top leaders of BNP and its allies met at different places in Bangladesh, including JASAS office, BNP office and the USA before September 2011 and conspired to abduct and kill Joy.Later, they asked Mamun's son Rizvi Ahamed Caesar to carry out the plan while BNP and its alliance's top leaders financed the plot. Rizvi was nabbed in America and was sentenced to 42-month imprisonment by a US court for bribing an FBI special agent to collect information apparently on Joy. During the investigation, it was found that Caesar told the American court that he obtained some information about Joy from an FBI agent by bribing him.Later he gave the information to a Bangladeshi journalist, who is a political ally and a private detective. On August 3 in 2015, DB Inspector Fazlur Rahman filed the case with Paltan Police Station on charges of conspiracy to abduct and kill Joy.