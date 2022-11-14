KSA signs accord on easing immigration procedures for BD pilgrims

The governments of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance 'Security Cooperation' between the two countries. At the same time, the government of Saudi Arabia has given its consent to complete all immigration procedures for the Bangladeshi pilgrims at the airports of the country.

At a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and visiting Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood at the Home Ministry conference room at the Secretariat on Sunday, two separate agreements on the issues were signed.

The bilateral meeting between the Home Minister and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister continued for about two hours beginning from 10:15am.

Earlier, the Saudi delegation led by the Deputy Interior Minister entered the Home Ministry at around 9:50am. The Home Ministry officials offered the Saudi delegation a 'guard of honour' and red carpet welcome on their arrival at the Ministry.

Ministry's Public Security Division's Senior Secretary Aminul Islam Khan, Protection Services Division Secretary Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and other senior officials attended the meeting.

In the Saudi delegation, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, head of International Cooperation of Interior Ministry Dr Issa Abdulrahman Alissa and Director General of Saudi Passport Department Maj Gen Abdullah Rajeh A Almashykhi were included.

According to the agreement, cent percent Hajj immigration and luggage checking of the Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims would be completed in the airports of Bangladesh from now on under the Saudi government's 'Route to Makkah Service' initiative.

Under Route to Makkah Service agreement, Hajj pilgrims would be able to complete their immigration in Dhaka prior to their departure for Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh is the first country with whom Saudi Arabia signed the 'Route to Makkah Service' deal considering excellent relations between the two countries, Home Minister Asadzuzzaman Kamal told media while briefing after the meeting and signing the deals.

He said, "In the first deal, the issues of developing the relationship on improving security matters were included. The issue of necessary trainings in this regard was included in the deal."

"Meanwhile, the second deal was signed on the 'Route to Makkah Service' of the Saudi government. The issues of giving necessary assistances to the Hajj pilgrims were included in the deal. From now onward, the pilgrims will fly after completing all procedures including completion of immigration in Bangladesh," he said and added, "The pilgrims were enjoying the facilities earlier. However, those were on test basis."

He said, "After signing the deal, baggage of the pilgrims will be checked here in Bangladesh."

Regarding the meeting, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Jabed Patwary said, "The Route to Makkah Service was initiated and implemented from 2019. Following the continuation of the initiative, now the agreement is signed. After signing the deal, the immigration and baggage checking of the pilgrims would be conducted here in Bangladesh. The Pilgrims will get their transports in the airport in Saudi Arabia while their baggage will be sent to the hotels under their management."

Regarding the issues discussed in the meeting, Kamal said, "Various issues were discussed including the Rohingya issue, trainings of the law enforcement agencies and sharing the information between the two countries. We have also discussed about developing the bilateral relations of the two brotherly Muslin countries."

"We have also discussed about the migrants of Bangladesh working in the country. They have requested us to send skilled and efficient workers. If we can send skilled workers, they will provide more facilities," he said further adding, "We told them that we have established training centres and institutes for improving skills of the migrants. The government is working on the issue, so that only skilled migrants can go there with an overseas job."

"In the meeting, we have also discussed about easing the visa procedures. Huge numbers of Bangladeshis have been travelling to the country for performing Hajj and Umrah, business and employment purposes. They are also offering scholarships for Bangladeshi students. How the visa process for the students and businesses can be eased, it was also discussed. They will look into the matter, the visiting Saudi Minister assured," Kamal added.

The Minister said, "Cyber security would be the main challenge in future. The Saudi government also thinks so. We have also signed an agreement on the issue. Under the deal, we will work together to face the cyber challenges and members of our law enforcement agencies would be given necessary training."

"More than 27.60 lakh Bangladeshi citizens have been working in various professions or doing business in the country. How they could get more facilities, it was also discussed. We hope that our relationship will be strengthened more after the visit of the Saudi Minister," he said and added, "We have also discussed about hiring more Bangladeshi workers to the country. They have requested us to provide e-Passports for the workers faster. We have assured them. But, there are some technical and practical complications."



















