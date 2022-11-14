KSA to recruit 28 lakh drivers and workers from BD

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has shown its interest to recruit 28 lakh drivers and workers from Bangladesh to meet up its increasing demand, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

The Minister made the disclosure while talking to reporters after a meeting with visiting Saudi Deputy Minister of Interior Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud on Saturday night.

The bilateral meeting was held at the State Guest House 'Padma' in the

capital.

After the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed

his satisfaction regarding the consensus reached with the visiting Saudi Deputy Interior Minister.

Momen said Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will signed two important agreements on 'Security Cooperation' and 'Route to Makkah Service' on Sunday in Dhaka to consolidate relations between the two countries.

Under Route to Makkah Service agreement Hajj pilgrims would be able to complete their immigration in Dhaka prior to their departure for Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh is the first country with whom Saudi Arabia going to sign Route to Makkah service deal considering excellent relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a Foreign Ministry press release said this evening.

During the meeting, the Saudi junior minister said Riyadh is keen to make closer security cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia for common mutual interests.

The Saudi Deputy Minister highly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's role for keeping steady economic development of Bangladesh.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh government is working closely with Saudi Arabia for further strengthening cooperation in trade and investments, security, education and culture, power and energy, civil aviation and tourism.

He thanked His Majesty the Saudi King, His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia for their cordial support for strengthening relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in multiple sectors.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh government and people are waiting to welcome Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia to Dhaka soon.













