Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

KSA to recruit 28 lakh drivers and workers from BD

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has shown its interest to recruit 28 lakh drivers and workers from Bangladesh to meet up its increasing demand, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.
The Minister made the disclosure while talking to reporters after a meeting with visiting Saudi Deputy Minister of Interior Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud on Saturday night.
The bilateral meeting was held at the State Guest House 'Padma' in the
capital.
After the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed
his satisfaction regarding the consensus reached with the visiting Saudi Deputy Interior Minister.
Momen said Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will signed two important agreements on 'Security Cooperation' and 'Route to Makkah Service' on Sunday in Dhaka to consolidate relations between the two countries.
Under Route to Makkah Service agreement Hajj pilgrims would be able to complete their immigration in Dhaka prior to their departure for Saudi Arabia.
Bangladesh is the first country with whom Saudi Arabia going to sign Route to Makkah service deal considering excellent relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a Foreign Ministry press release said this evening.
During the meeting, the Saudi junior minister said Riyadh is keen to make closer security cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia for common mutual interests.
The Saudi Deputy Minister highly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's role for keeping steady economic development of Bangladesh.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh government is working closely with Saudi Arabia for further strengthening cooperation in trade and investments, security, education and culture, power and energy, civil aviation and tourism.
He thanked His Majesty the Saudi King, His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia for their cordial support for strengthening relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in multiple sectors.
The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh government and people are waiting to welcome Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia to Dhaka soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lakh Rohingyas living in KSA to get passports renewed: Kamal
England players celebrate winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Bangladesh logs another Covid death, 35 cases
Joy seeks justice in his court deposition
KSA signs accord on easing immigration procedures for BD pilgrims
KSA to recruit 28 lakh drivers and workers from BD
General Election in 1st week of Jan 2024: Election Commissioner


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft