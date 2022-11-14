General Election in 1st week of Jan 2024: Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman announced on Sunday that the 12th General Election will be held in first week of January 2024.

He said that the Election Commission was taking the preparations to hold the general election.

He said that the exact date of the election was yet to be finalised.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the general election would be held towards the end of December 2023, or the first week of January 2024.

Regarding proposed amendment of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), Anisur Rahman said, "Only with help from the government, we can amend the RPO.

"If we don't get help from the government, our last hope is the President. But, we are not thinking about it now, " he said.

"Due to various preoccupations, RPO amendment is taking time. I think we will get the response from the government soon. If the law is amended, as we want, our job would be a little easier, " he said.

"Gaibandha-5 by-election was postponed according to the law. I don't think the government will stand in the way of enforcement of the law," he said.

"In last eight and a half months, we felt no pressure from the government or non-cooperation, we are getting cooperation," he said.

"We invited the opposition party to the dialogue. We told them to bring their experts and check the Electronic Voting Machines. But they didn't come," he said.

He, however, declined to reply to the question whether the Election Commission could earn the opposition's confidence?

He said, "It's for you the journalists to say this as you have interactions with the government as well as the opposition."

Regarding Gaibandha-5 by-election, he said, "We instituted probes into 145 polling stations. The probe committee is working. They will submit the report to the Election Commission on Monday. We will give our decision after seeing the report."











