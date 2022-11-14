202 die of dengue so far

With the death of three more patients with dengue fever on Sunday, the death toll climbed to 202 so far this year.

Some 859 new patients of dengue were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday. Of them, 426 got admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka whereas the other - 433 patients - outside the capital.

According to the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), among the death cases, 119 were in Dhaka, 25 in Chattogram, 24 in Cox's Bazar, nine in Barishal, seven in Khulna, five in Mymensingh, two each in Rajshahi and Narail and one each in Narsingdi, Kushtia, Pabna, Khagrachhari, Bogura, Madaripur and Feni.

Currently 3,179 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. A total of 48,529 patients were admitted to the hospitals since January 1 this year; of them, 45,138 were released.











