Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BGB delegation goes to Kolkata to attend 4-day ‘Border Conference’

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BENAPOLE, Nov 13: A 15-member delegation of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday left for Kolkota, India, on a four-day visit to attend the "Border Coordination Conference".
The four day conference will conclude on November 16, said an official release of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a para-military force to ensure security of the frontiers of the country's territory.
Led by Rangpur Region Commander Brigadier General Nowroz Ehsan, the
BGB delegation crossed the Benapole check post border and reached Kolkata at around 10:00am on Sunday.
Fourteen officials concerned, including foreign ministry officials and four other special representatives, are in the delegation.
Commander of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India welcomed the delegation on reaching Benapole Check Post No-Man's Land.
Different burning issues between the two frontiers, including illegal infiltration, smuggling, drugs, women and children trafficking would dominate the discussion in the conference.
The delegation will return to Bangladesh through the Benapole check post border on November 16, the release added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lakh Rohingyas living in KSA to get passports renewed: Kamal
England players celebrate winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Bangladesh logs another Covid death, 35 cases
Joy seeks justice in his court deposition
KSA signs accord on easing immigration procedures for BD pilgrims
KSA to recruit 28 lakh drivers and workers from BD
General Election in 1st week of Jan 2024: Election Commissioner


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft