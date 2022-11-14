BGB delegation goes to Kolkata to attend 4-day ‘Border Conference’

BENAPOLE, Nov 13: A 15-member delegation of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday left for Kolkota, India, on a four-day visit to attend the "Border Coordination Conference".

The four day conference will conclude on November 16, said an official release of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a para-military force to ensure security of the frontiers of the country's territory.

Led by Rangpur Region Commander Brigadier General Nowroz Ehsan, the

BGB delegation crossed the Benapole check post border and reached Kolkata at around 10:00am on Sunday.

Fourteen officials concerned, including foreign ministry officials and four other special representatives, are in the delegation.

Commander of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India welcomed the delegation on reaching Benapole Check Post No-Man's Land.

Different burning issues between the two frontiers, including illegal infiltration, smuggling, drugs, women and children trafficking would dominate the discussion in the conference.

The delegation will return to Bangladesh through the Benapole check post border on November 16, the release added. -BSS







