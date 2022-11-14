Video
HC asks to shut all illegal brick kilns in 7 days

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to stop operations of all illegal brickfields across the country within seven days.
In response to a writ petition, a High Court bench comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Shohrowardi came up with the order.
The HC bench also directed the authorities concerned to stop use of wood as fuel for brick kilns within the next seven days.
The HC bench also directed the director general of environment, director and divisional commissioners to form monitoring
teams in their respective areas within seven days in order to take measures to stop illegal brick kiln activities and use of wood as fuel in brick kilns.
The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction to stop illegal brick kilns in all districts of Bangladesh and stopping the use of wood as fuel should not be declared illegal.
It also ordered the cabinet secretary, senior secretary of public administration and the environment secretary to instruct the district administrators of all districts to stop illegal brick kiln activities and use of wood as fuel in brick kilns in their respective areas.
The HC bench also asked the government to submit a progress report before it within two weeks.
Advocate Manzill Murshid, counsel for the petitioner, told media that according to the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kiln Establishment (control) Act 2013, no brick kiln could be set up and operated without a licence.
Although there is a provision in the act that prohibits the use of wood in brick kilns as fuel, most of the brick kilns use wood.
The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition with the High Court following media reports stating that illegal brick kilns have started operating across the country ahead of the winter season and they have prepared to use wood as fuel.
After hearing on the petition, the HC bench ordered the authorities concerned of the government to stop use of wood as fuel and to stop operation of all illegal brick kilns across the country within seven days.


