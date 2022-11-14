Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Agriculture Minister writes to other ministers to use fallow lands for cultivation

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque has sent demi official (DO) letters to some other ministers to cultivate unused lands of sugar, jute, textile mills and railways to mitigate any possible food crisis.
The minister sent the letter to the ministers for Industries, Textiles and Jute and Railways recently, according to a press release.
In the letters, Abdur Razzaque requested all seeking personal initiative of the ministers mentioning the opportunity of cultivating food grains, vegetables, pulse and, oil seeds in unused lands owned by different government agencies to fight the food crisis in light of global adversities.
He said the initiative can boost the country's food production and concerned upazila Agricultural Officers of the Agricultural Extension Department will provide necessary assistance in this regard.
The letters said global food production and distribution are facing a challenge due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19.
Along with that price hike of essential materials for food production like fertilizers and fuel have created a fear of food crisis, it said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to increase the food production and to leave no fallow lands unused to ensure food security, which the Ministry of Agriculture is trying to implement, said Razzaque.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agriculture Minister writes to other ministers to use fallow lands for cultivation
‘Railway Service Week’ begins Tuesday
BD can benefit immensely from economic partnerships with Africa
Channel i organises a special fair to pay tribute to novelist Humayun Ahmed
Jhut godown catches fire in Gazipur
2-day international arts conference begins at RU
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tonnes of onion


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft