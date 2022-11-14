‘Railway Service Week’ begins Tuesday

Bangladesh Railway will observe week-long Railway Service Week from November 15 (Tuesday).

Ministry of Railways and Bangladesh Railway have taken different programmes, including rally and discussion meeting on November 15 at Dhaka Railway Station, marking the occasion, said a release here on Sunday.

The other programmes include: visiting various stations and trains by the concerned taskforce, distributing leaflets, flowers, chocolates and water among the passengers traveling in various trains as part of the service activities at Dhaka-Chittagong Rajshahi and Khulna railway stations with an aim of increasing awareness among the passengers.

Besides, decorating important stations with banner and festoons, undertaking special block checking activities to prevent train travel without tickets, ensuring necessary security vigilance by RNB and Government Railway Police (GRP), ensuring cleanliness of station platforms and trains, and food quality served in trains as well and conducting special anti-smoking and anti-tobacco campaigns in station platforms and shops located in stations and in moving trains.

On the occasion, a feedback survey from the passengers will also be conducted directly through questionnaire and also through online, the release added. -BSS









