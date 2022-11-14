BD can benefit immensely from economic partnerships with Africa

Speakers at a hybrid seminar on Sunday laid emphasis on greater efforts to strengthen Bangladesh's relations with the African countries by forging strong and diverse economic partnerships.

They said many countries of the world including India and China are giving much focus on Africa, and being another Asian country with similar economic appetite, Bangladesh sees huge potential to strengthen and widen its relations with Africa, which has immense economic potential.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen spoke at the seminar as the chief guest organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium.

Secretary (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mashfee Binte Shams delivered the keynote speech at the seminar chaired by BIISS Chairman Kazi Imtiaz Hossain.

BIISS Director General Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin delivered welcome remarks.

The Foreign Secretary urged the business community to come forward and play their role in exploring the opportunities while the government will facilitate them. "We have goodwill on our side."

Secretary Mashfee said Bangladesh needs to connect with the African countries in the sectors where economic complementarities exist to sustain the momentum of the country's development. She said the current food, energy, health and commodity insecurities and the disruption in the supply chain are affecting all countries. -UNB











