Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD can benefit immensely from economic partnerships with Africa

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Speakers at a hybrid seminar on Sunday laid emphasis on greater efforts to strengthen Bangladesh's relations with the African countries by forging strong and diverse economic partnerships.
They said many countries of the world including India and China are giving much focus on Africa, and being another Asian country with similar economic appetite, Bangladesh sees huge potential to strengthen and widen its relations with Africa, which has immense economic potential.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen spoke at the seminar as the chief guest organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium.
Secretary (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mashfee Binte Shams delivered the keynote speech at the seminar chaired by BIISS Chairman Kazi Imtiaz Hossain.
BIISS Director General Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin delivered welcome remarks.
The Foreign Secretary urged the business community to come forward and play their role in exploring the opportunities while the government will facilitate them. "We have goodwill on our side."
Secretary Mashfee said Bangladesh needs to connect with the African countries in the sectors where economic complementarities exist to sustain the momentum of the country's development. She said the current food, energy, health and commodity insecurities and the disruption in the supply chain are affecting all countries.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agriculture Minister writes to other ministers to use fallow lands for cultivation
‘Railway Service Week’ begins Tuesday
BD can benefit immensely from economic partnerships with Africa
Channel i organises a special fair to pay tribute to novelist Humayun Ahmed
Jhut godown catches fire in Gazipur
2-day international arts conference begins at RU
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tonnes of onion


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft