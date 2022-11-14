Jhut godown catches fire in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Nov 13: A fire broke out in a jhut (unused fabric of garment factories) godown at Konabari in Gazipur early Sunday.

The fire originated around 1:30am in the godown at Notun Bazar and spread soon, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and civil defence control room.

On information, six firefighting units from Gazipur, Kaliakair and Kashimpur rushed to the spot and doused the fire after five hours of frantic effort, he added. -UNB













