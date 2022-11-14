Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2-day international arts conference begins at RU

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

RAJSHAHI, Nov 13: A two-day international conference on 'Issues and Discourses around Liberal Arts and Humanities' began at Rajshahi University (RU) on Sunday.
RU Arts Faculty is hosting the conference at Senate Building for the second time with participation of a large number of teachers and researchers from the United States and America, France, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Turkey, Tajikistan and the host Bangladesh.
RU Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar opened the conference as the chief guest saying the importance of such a type of event is significant. New ideas and ways in terms of thinking are opened through integrated research.
Apart from this, new researchers are imbued as a result of interaction between researchers and academics from home and abroad besides opening up new doors of improved research.
"We are very much hopeful about desired yields from the conference," Prof Golam Sabbir added.
Vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in India Prof Sawgat Bhadury addressed the opening ceremony as focal person while Vice-chancellor of Assam Royal Global University Prof Sonjoy Protab Sing spoke as special guest.
RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir also spoke on the occasion with Arts Faculty Dean Prof Fazlul Haque in the chair.
A total of 223 papers in English, Bangla, Arabic, Persian and Urdu languages are scheduled to be presented in 27 academic sessions in the two-day conference.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agriculture Minister writes to other ministers to use fallow lands for cultivation
‘Railway Service Week’ begins Tuesday
BD can benefit immensely from economic partnerships with Africa
Channel i organises a special fair to pay tribute to novelist Humayun Ahmed
Jhut godown catches fire in Gazipur
2-day international arts conference begins at RU
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tonnes of onion


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft