2-day international arts conference begins at RU

RAJSHAHI, Nov 13: A two-day international conference on 'Issues and Discourses around Liberal Arts and Humanities' began at Rajshahi University (RU) on Sunday.

RU Arts Faculty is hosting the conference at Senate Building for the second time with participation of a large number of teachers and researchers from the United States and America, France, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Turkey, Tajikistan and the host Bangladesh.

RU Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar opened the conference as the chief guest saying the importance of such a type of event is significant. New ideas and ways in terms of thinking are opened through integrated research.

Apart from this, new researchers are imbued as a result of interaction between researchers and academics from home and abroad besides opening up new doors of improved research.

"We are very much hopeful about desired yields from the conference," Prof Golam Sabbir added.

Vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in India Prof Sawgat Bhadury addressed the opening ceremony as focal person while Vice-chancellor of Assam Royal Global University Prof Sonjoy Protab Sing spoke as special guest.

RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir also spoke on the occasion with Arts Faculty Dean Prof Fazlul Haque in the chair.

A total of 223 papers in English, Bangla, Arabic, Persian and Urdu languages are scheduled to be presented in 27 academic sessions in the two-day conference. -BSS











