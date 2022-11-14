DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 34 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 34 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of November 12 to 6 am on Sunday.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 5.150 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 100 grams of heroin, 12,305 pieces of yaba tablets and four bottles of phensidyle syrup from their possessions, it said.

Police filed 23 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS











