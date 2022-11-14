

Dengue continues to rage in full fury



During the time of writing 6 more deaths had been reported in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking this year's fatalities to a staggering 199.

However, during this period, 918 patients have been hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Among the latest deaths, 3 were reported from Dhaka while 1 from Chattogram, taking the death toll in these two divisions to 121 and 50, respectively. And of the new patients, 530 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 388 outside of the capital city.



The point, however, unlike before this year's Dengue outbreak is noticeably not purely linked to Monsoon rains.



As per the fever's previous outbreak records in Bangladesh, Dengue cases were mostly reported in the monsoon period (50%) and in the post-monsoon season (49%), and the peak season regularly recorded in Bangladesh was from July to October. The mosquito's breeding time has surely changed either due to climactic changes or perhaps a new species of which we are not aware of.



We also fail to understand why despite a series of beefed-up preventive measures introduced by the two city corporations the infection rate is climbing. Moreover, the lethal fever this year expanded wreaking havoc in as many as 60 districts.



A total of 3,275 Dengue patients, including 2,024 in the capital are reportedly receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. Moreover, the directorate has recorded 47,670 Dengue cases and 44,196 recoveries so far this year.



The newer dynamics added in this year's Dengue outbreak must be taken seriously and examined by epidemiologists and experts concerned.



However, need of the hour is to strengthen preventive measures by local governments urgently.

We believe preventing the Dengue menace is not possible with treatment alone. Coupled with increased and regular mosquito spraying initiatives, it is also crucial to carry out a countrywide media campaign to build awareness among local people.



