Discourage smoking

Dear Sir

Smoking and the consumption of tobacco products are harmful for health and our surrounding environment. It is not possible for the government to directly ban tobacco because a significant number of people are employed in the sector. However, the advertising, promotion and display of tobacco has been banned in public under the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products Act 2005 (Amended 2013), but there is no proper enforcement of this law.



Cigarette packs are displayed openly in many stalls as well as leaflets and stickers promoting cigarettes. Many of the youth become tempted to smoke because of these promotions. To reduce the number of smokers and keep the new generation away from this harmful substance, it is necessary to stop the advertisement of cigarettes and smoking in public. There is no alternative to ensuring proper implementation of the laws enacted for this purpose.



Saiful Islam

Student, Department of Microbiology, NSU



