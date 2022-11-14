Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Discourage smoking

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Dear Sir
Smoking and the consumption of tobacco products are harmful for health and our surrounding environment. It is not possible for the government to directly ban tobacco because a significant number of people are employed in the sector. However, the advertising, promotion and display of tobacco has been banned in public under the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products Act 2005 (Amended 2013), but there is no proper enforcement of this law.

Cigarette packs are displayed openly in many stalls as well as leaflets and stickers promoting cigarettes. Many of the youth become tempted to smoke because of these promotions. To reduce the number of smokers and keep the new generation away from this harmful substance, it is necessary to stop the advertisement of cigarettes and smoking in public. There is no alternative to ensuring proper implementation of the laws enacted for this purpose.

Saiful Islam
Student, Department of Microbiology, NSU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discourage smoking
US midterm results: Will Trump demand a Biden impeachment?
Humayun Ahmed in the sparkle of stars
World Diabetes Day
Save consignment release time to facilitate trade
United Nations: Herald of World Peace
Drug trade on the rise
Three foreign priorities for the new US Congress


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft