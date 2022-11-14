

Humayun Ahmed in the sparkle of stars



He was and is the most celebrated writer in Bangladesh; simultaneously, in his TV dramas and films, we find the careful and sensitive portrayal of Bangladeshi characters in a genuinely Bangladeshi context that has made him a popular name in every nook and cranny of Bangladesh.



I got introduced to Humayun through his two serious books Nandita Noroke (1972) and Shonkhonil Karagar (1973)-that I read in class twelve back in 1999. Unlike other light novels, these two debut novels were serious in nature and they created a ripple in the deep of my sensitive soul and ignited me to enter into the realm of reading novels of other Bengali writers.



From then on, I delved into the vast oeuvre of Humayun Ahmed, of which I never felt tired of as Humayun never felt tired of writing anything with spontaneity. He really knew the pulse of the readers and delivered promptly with the utmost ease. Humayun'sfiction fascinated me for his frank and genuine voice; besides, his characters were unusually familiar with a tinge of original vibe and energy.



To me, my Humayun Ahmed is not a writer; he is quite an uncanny storyteller whose simplicity in telling a story makes each and every story close to the heart of every reader. During his lifetime, he did not have much acclaim from the critics of Bengali literature, though somehow and because of certain specific reasons, I believe, his works will be evaluated later on.



Still, I apprehend that some 'great critics' may shun his writings only by thinking that a popular writer cannot be a good writer! -who knows!!



Though light in nature, his novels-based on the mysterious characters Himu and Misir Ali-demand a close reading in understanding the unusually usual psychology and nature of human beings. The two above-mentioned character's approach to life reminds me of psychologist Erik Erikson's famous quote "The more you know yourself, the more patience you have for what you see in others."



Barefooted Himu walks on the street wearing a pocketless yellow Panjabi, and the ever-inquisitive problem solver Misir Ali once created a buzz and hype in the mind of the young readers. Like the gloomy and heartbroken Devdas of Sharatchandra, Himu also became a symbol of indifference who eschewed the tempted path of capitalism. The ill-fated irony is that that like Sharatchandra, Humayun Ahmed is still considered a light writer to the sage critics who, in my understanding, believe that a popular writer cannot be a good writer.



Paradoxically, his historical novels Badshah Namdar ( 2011) and Deyal ( 2013 portray serious matters; though characteristically again, he deals with history in a simple but chutnified way. Whether Deyal was banned due to chutnification or for presenting facts, I don't know and want to discuss. But, to me, these two novels made me see history from different points of view: one is, near history is easy to write and another one is, history is not about some facts and figures but rather about people and the events that occur in their everyday life.



And, how can we understand everyday life without drama and film?



I have seen most of the TV dramas and films of Humayun Ahmed. Still, in my loneliness or good times, I revisit them and feel the memory lane of life and time created by Humayun. How could I forget Ei Shob Din Ratri, Ayomoy, Kothao Keo nei, Nokkhotrer Rat drama series? People of these times were glued to these dramas at night even rescheduling their usual routines. I can well reminisce about the dramas Ayomoy, and Nokkhotrer Rat that kept my whole family stuck into BTV at night. These dramas epitomizethe life of middle-class people and their relationship with the everyday struggle of life that eventually shaped the psyche of that era.



And who doesn't know the television series Kothao Keo Nei (1993-94) and its one of the fabulous characters Baker Vai? Humayun exhibited his mastery in creating all the characters of the drama with his fecund and genuine imaginative power to reflect upon the condition of then-contemporary society which is a matter of empathetic understanding and research.



In this drama- to stop the false trial, and after the death sentence of imaginary drama icon Baker Vai- the audience of Dhaka city and elsewhere in the country remonstrated and chanted slogans on the street-a rare historical occasion to observe. I, too, cried and protested by stopping eating and having a bath for a day!



As a son of a freedom fighter, Humayun was really interested in our 1971 liberation war. He did not deal with Muktijuddho in a casual way. He did not separate the life of common people from the war; he rather meticulously weaved his story keeping humans in the center and war in the periphery, but both are so interwoven and intertwined that audience of his 1971 related books and films revisit them again and again to taste the simple but enthralling narrative line and plot structure. Every insignificant becomes significant to Humayun and thus he breaks the shackles of metanarratives.



I still recall his novels that are later turned into films: Aguner Poroshmoni, Shaymol Saya, and Onil Bagchir Ekdin. Both the novels and films were galloped by millions of people, and still, people delve into these books and movies whenever needed. His novel 1971 and autobiography Ekattor Ebong Amar Baba were great books to keep on the shelf.



Humayun is a maestro in every form of art as his touch is a Midas touch. He excels both as a human being and a writer. He did not look for the story; the story looked for him which he could catch and delineate in pages like magic spells, and the best example is his short stories. I devoured his short stories and can name a few: ' Khadok', 'Pipra' , 'Oshukh' 'Ekjon Shukhi Manush', ' Rupa', and 'Unnishsho Ekattor' etc. I can promise you, if you are afraid of big novels, just take a single story by Humayun and feel the magic of 'simply gorgeous' words, storyline, and narrative style.



Words were simply his lens to see and reveal his world of experience and imagination. As a writer, Humayun never judged-he understood, enjoyed, and delivered. Humayun created anything and everything by writing. Unlike most other Bangladeshi writers, Humayun even became rich by writing though he wrote to satisfy his soul.



Humayun became different not by breaking the existing trends but rather through his innate naturalness and fluidity in using the right words and sentences in weaving a story. The texture of his stories is smooth and the tone is emotional and open to the heart thus making them easy to grasp and comprehend. Nevertheless, they become more meaningful and worthy at the second reading and re-reading. Humayun is brief and pithy but emotional and expressive in nature while unfolding any scene or sketching any character.



It is Humayun who taught Bangali how to feel the rain, stars, and Jotsna. To drench and be captivated in purnimar rat is a way of the world to truly live and feel life for this writer. A Bangali Nari without a shari is like a woman without any attraction. Humayun thus invites middle-class people to be a little bit shoukhinto enjoy the beauty of nature and culture. He, in fact, does not dare to sow the seed of erotic love in the mind of young and adult lovers through his stories. He does not do so to be popular; he does so as he understands the psyche of the time and modern generation.



Sylvia Plath in his Unabridged Journal remarks "Let me live, love, and say it well in good sentences" where our Humayun fits in aptly. I know, Humayun Ahmed is not a classical writer of that great stature, but he knows how to win Time in effective ways. I must say that critics cannot cancel Humayun only on the basis of their narrowed-down standard definition of literature and fiction.



I remember this writer on his birthday with love and respect. Only time will say whether his writings will be timeless or not. But, in my heart, a bit of Humayun, will always be there.



The writer is an assistant professor, Daffodil International University













