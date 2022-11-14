

United Nations: Herald of World Peace

The United Nations was formed carrying five specific objectives. Those are: Ensuring world peace by eradicating threat to peace and aggressive actions, Strengthening cooperation and friendship among the nations by establishing equal rights, Developing social and cultural harmony among the nations, Cultivating respect and reverence to each other's basic rights and freedom regardless of race, religion and color, Ensuring peaceful solution to international conflict by implementing International Law. To materialize these objectives the UN follows certain proceedings with the help of its six main bodies: the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, the International Court of Justice, and the UN Secretariat. At the beginning of the 21st century, the UN declared 8 goals (Millennium Development Goals or MDGs) which reached its deadline in 2015. Later that year, a total of 17 goals were declared by the UN as a pathway to attain sustainable future within 2030, known worldwide as the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs. While different issues such as eradicating poverty and hunger, ensuring quality education as well as eliminating gender discrimination are highlighted in SDGs, on the other hand issues like establishing world peace and justice also came up.

Twenty-five years ago, thousands of children in Africa got paralyzed by the polio virus. United Nations came forward when children from all over the world were being crippled by poliomyelitis. 5 million children from 125 countries were rescued from the curse of Polio. Recently, the entire continent of Africa was declared free from Polio. Due to the world recession in 2008, when the world faced severe scarcity of food, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) made an announcement to make a world without hunger. To achieve this goal at least 59 million people from 50 countries were served with proper food spending 1 billion dollar. Moreover, the UN is operating different activities every year to upgrade the life standard of women and children. And most of these tasks are determined by focusing the United Nations Day.

The United Nations was basically established to make this world more habitable by pressurizing countries, nations or any groups. In previous critical situations it took necessary step for de-escalation right on time. Berlin crisis during 1948-49 can be taken for instance. Siege of Berlin between West and East Germany was the first international crisis during Cold War, where a certain line of aggression was drawn between Socialism and Capitalism. Another example could be the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 which was gradually leading the USA and former USSR to a nuclear war. With an intervention by the UN, the world could avoid a severe catastrophe (UN link: https://bit.ly/3ekcN0y). The UN played tremendous role to stop the civil war of Congo in 1964, Iraq-Iran war in 1988 and Afghan war in 1988. Most of the time UN Security Force is deployed in order to maintain the peacekeeping procedure as a part of the mission. Although the UN does not own any police or armed forces, security personnel from the forces of the member states are recruited. Weapons and other necessary equipment's are supplied by them as well. Worldwide more than 125000 personnel of 120 countries are working as UN peacekeeper. In countries like Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi, Sudan and Nepal, violence is down 40 percent from the 1990s. As a result, The UN was awarded with Nobel peace prize in 1988 for its exemplary contribution in peacekeeping.

The United Nations performs various activities using its different organizations. Some of those are: World Health Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization, UNESCO, International Labor Organization, UNHRC etc. The treaty which was signed by more than 180 countries to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons has been looking after for five decades by the UN's specialized organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency-IAEA whose main objective is to build a safe and nuclear-weapon-free world. Under the supervision of the UN, landmines which responsible for thousands of deaths every year have been successfully removed in about 30 countries or territories, including Afghanistan, Columbia, Republic of Congo, Libya and Sudan. The 146 countries which signed the Genocide Convention of 1948 made provisions for punishment of crimes against humanity. As a result, innocent people are saved from being killed in many countries. UNDP has been working to alleviate poverty, establish good governance and address environmental risks through 4800 projects in 170 countries. UNICEF is providing primary education, women's education and emergency services in 150 countries.

The United Nations essentially acts as the world's premier think tank. By scrutinizing various reports and surveys on social and economic issues, preparing important reports such as the Annual Human Development Report, World Development Report, World Economic Outlook etc, it provides guidance for continuing the trend of global development. The UN has mediated more than 560 treaties regarding human rights, terrorism, migration crisis, trade, ocean etc. A Court for the Settlement of International Disputes serves as one of the principal organs of the United Nations for the administration of legal justice. In this court only a state can file a case. This court has settled many cases including the 1992 Delimitation of Land and Maritime Boundaries between El Salvador and Honduras. It has also resolved the long-standing dispute between Denmark and Norway over maritime boundaries.

Bangladesh started applying to become a member of the United Nations soon after its birth as an independent state, but was granted membership in 1974. Since then, Bangladesh has been an important partner country of the UN. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Muzibur Rahman addressed the United Nations for the first time in Bengali. With this, our foreign policy- Friendship to all, malice to none- became widely appreciated. Bangladesh has been actively participating in various activities of the UN since its inception. In 2015, Bangladesh ranked first among the countries contributing to UN peacekeeping forces. In the last 2021 and 2022, it has retained the first position by sending more than 6 thousand peacekeepers to the United Nations. In terms of human rights, a developing country like Bangladesh has set a shining example by sheltering the 1.1 million Rohingya people who fled from Myanmar. Bangladesh conforms to the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reflects it in its constitution. This is stated in Article 25 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh- Promotion of international peace, security and stability:" The State shall base its International relations on the principles of respect for national sovereignty and equality, noninterference in the internal affairs of other countries, peaceful settlement of international disputes, and respect for international law and the principles enunciated in the United Nations Charter. There is also a precedent of representing Bangladesh in the United Nations. In the 41st session of the United Nations General Assembly, during the 1986-87 term, the representative of Bangladesh Humayun Rashid Chowdhury served as the president. In addition, the UN pays homage to the sacrifice of the martyrs of the language movement by celebrating the International Mother Language Day on February 21 every year. In 1999, UNESCO recognized this by declaring February 21 as International Mother Language Day.

The expectations towards the United Nations are increasing day by day. Most of the member states want the UN to maintain greater accountability in its activities and give the highest priority to its principles. The number of peacekeepers in 16 missions worldwide, which is 125000 currently, needs to be increased and the number of missions demands to be increased as well. Powerful nations must act above their self-interests to ensure that the purpose of the UN is not rendered meaningless. The purpose of establishing the United Nations will be successful only if we can define clear statements about increasing mutual cooperation, strengthening security and accelerating development. Regardless of success or failure and the discussion or criticism, we all realize that there is no alternative to the United Nations.

Colonel Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, BSP is an officer in Bangladesh Army













After the Second World War came to an end, the United Nations was established on October 24, 1945 to create a humanitarian world. Earlier the League of Nations, formed in the context of the First World War, failed miserably. While the UN started the journey with only 51 member states at the outset, over the time 193 countries has been recognized as the member of this organization. United Nations has been relentlessly working world wide for development of its member states along with the sectors of conflict-crisis mitigation, peace keeping. From its inception the organization is running its activities by creating an environment of mutual support on different issues like international law, security issues, economic development, social progress and human rights. This year the United Nations is celebrating its 77th anniversary. Last year the motto of the day was, "Building Back Together for Peace and Prosperity". The United Nations takes necessary measures from its moral stance to stop on going war and also against any terrorist activities in almost every part of the world.The United Nations was formed carrying five specific objectives. Those are: Ensuring world peace by eradicating threat to peace and aggressive actions, Strengthening cooperation and friendship among the nations by establishing equal rights, Developing social and cultural harmony among the nations, Cultivating respect and reverence to each other's basic rights and freedom regardless of race, religion and color, Ensuring peaceful solution to international conflict by implementing International Law. To materialize these objectives the UN follows certain proceedings with the help of its six main bodies: the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, the International Court of Justice, and the UN Secretariat. At the beginning of the 21st century, the UN declared 8 goals (Millennium Development Goals or MDGs) which reached its deadline in 2015. Later that year, a total of 17 goals were declared by the UN as a pathway to attain sustainable future within 2030, known worldwide as the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs. While different issues such as eradicating poverty and hunger, ensuring quality education as well as eliminating gender discrimination are highlighted in SDGs, on the other hand issues like establishing world peace and justice also came up.Twenty-five years ago, thousands of children in Africa got paralyzed by the polio virus. United Nations came forward when children from all over the world were being crippled by poliomyelitis. 5 million children from 125 countries were rescued from the curse of Polio. Recently, the entire continent of Africa was declared free from Polio. Due to the world recession in 2008, when the world faced severe scarcity of food, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) made an announcement to make a world without hunger. To achieve this goal at least 59 million people from 50 countries were served with proper food spending 1 billion dollar. Moreover, the UN is operating different activities every year to upgrade the life standard of women and children. And most of these tasks are determined by focusing the United Nations Day.The United Nations was basically established to make this world more habitable by pressurizing countries, nations or any groups. In previous critical situations it took necessary step for de-escalation right on time. Berlin crisis during 1948-49 can be taken for instance. Siege of Berlin between West and East Germany was the first international crisis during Cold War, where a certain line of aggression was drawn between Socialism and Capitalism. Another example could be the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 which was gradually leading the USA and former USSR to a nuclear war. With an intervention by the UN, the world could avoid a severe catastrophe (UN link: https://bit.ly/3ekcN0y). The UN played tremendous role to stop the civil war of Congo in 1964, Iraq-Iran war in 1988 and Afghan war in 1988. Most of the time UN Security Force is deployed in order to maintain the peacekeeping procedure as a part of the mission. Although the UN does not own any police or armed forces, security personnel from the forces of the member states are recruited. Weapons and other necessary equipment's are supplied by them as well. Worldwide more than 125000 personnel of 120 countries are working as UN peacekeeper. In countries like Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi, Sudan and Nepal, violence is down 40 percent from the 1990s. As a result, The UN was awarded with Nobel peace prize in 1988 for its exemplary contribution in peacekeeping.The United Nations performs various activities using its different organizations. Some of those are: World Health Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization, UNESCO, International Labor Organization, UNHRC etc. The treaty which was signed by more than 180 countries to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons has been looking after for five decades by the UN's specialized organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency-IAEA whose main objective is to build a safe and nuclear-weapon-free world. Under the supervision of the UN, landmines which responsible for thousands of deaths every year have been successfully removed in about 30 countries or territories, including Afghanistan, Columbia, Republic of Congo, Libya and Sudan. The 146 countries which signed the Genocide Convention of 1948 made provisions for punishment of crimes against humanity. As a result, innocent people are saved from being killed in many countries. UNDP has been working to alleviate poverty, establish good governance and address environmental risks through 4800 projects in 170 countries. UNICEF is providing primary education, women's education and emergency services in 150 countries.The United Nations essentially acts as the world's premier think tank. By scrutinizing various reports and surveys on social and economic issues, preparing important reports such as the Annual Human Development Report, World Development Report, World Economic Outlook etc, it provides guidance for continuing the trend of global development. The UN has mediated more than 560 treaties regarding human rights, terrorism, migration crisis, trade, ocean etc. A Court for the Settlement of International Disputes serves as one of the principal organs of the United Nations for the administration of legal justice. In this court only a state can file a case. This court has settled many cases including the 1992 Delimitation of Land and Maritime Boundaries between El Salvador and Honduras. It has also resolved the long-standing dispute between Denmark and Norway over maritime boundaries.Bangladesh started applying to become a member of the United Nations soon after its birth as an independent state, but was granted membership in 1974. Since then, Bangladesh has been an important partner country of the UN. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Muzibur Rahman addressed the United Nations for the first time in Bengali. With this, our foreign policy- Friendship to all, malice to none- became widely appreciated. Bangladesh has been actively participating in various activities of the UN since its inception. In 2015, Bangladesh ranked first among the countries contributing to UN peacekeeping forces. In the last 2021 and 2022, it has retained the first position by sending more than 6 thousand peacekeepers to the United Nations. In terms of human rights, a developing country like Bangladesh has set a shining example by sheltering the 1.1 million Rohingya people who fled from Myanmar. Bangladesh conforms to the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reflects it in its constitution. This is stated in Article 25 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh- Promotion of international peace, security and stability:" The State shall base its International relations on the principles of respect for national sovereignty and equality, noninterference in the internal affairs of other countries, peaceful settlement of international disputes, and respect for international law and the principles enunciated in the United Nations Charter. There is also a precedent of representing Bangladesh in the United Nations. In the 41st session of the United Nations General Assembly, during the 1986-87 term, the representative of Bangladesh Humayun Rashid Chowdhury served as the president. In addition, the UN pays homage to the sacrifice of the martyrs of the language movement by celebrating the International Mother Language Day on February 21 every year. In 1999, UNESCO recognized this by declaring February 21 as International Mother Language Day.The expectations towards the United Nations are increasing day by day. Most of the member states want the UN to maintain greater accountability in its activities and give the highest priority to its principles. The number of peacekeepers in 16 missions worldwide, which is 125000 currently, needs to be increased and the number of missions demands to be increased as well. Powerful nations must act above their self-interests to ensure that the purpose of the UN is not rendered meaningless. The purpose of establishing the United Nations will be successful only if we can define clear statements about increasing mutual cooperation, strengthening security and accelerating development. Regardless of success or failure and the discussion or criticism, we all realize that there is no alternative to the United Nations.Colonel Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, BSP is an officer in Bangladesh Army