Two electrocuted in 2 dists

Two people including an SSC examinee have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Chandpur, on Saturday and Sunday.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was electrocuted in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Parvej Mia, 25, a resident of Paschimbhag area of the upazila.

Local sources said Parvej came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in an under construction building in Tila Bazar area under Islampur Union in the upazila, which left him dead on the spot. Bing informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: An SSC examinee was electrocuted in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night while playing badminton on the yard.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo, 18, son of Manik Bepari, a resident of Bhola Gazi Village in the upazila. He took part in the SSC examination from Grihokalindia High School this year.

Local sources said Shuvo came in contact with a live electric wire while connecting it with light panels of a badminton court on the yard at around 8 pm, which left him critically injured. He was rescued by his friends and rushed to Faridganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of Faridganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Muzammel Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that Shuvo had died before being taken to the hospital.









