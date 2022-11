TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Nov 13: Winter clothes have been distributed among 700 poor people in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Saturday.

SM Bhuyian Enterprise distributed the clothes on Begum Khaleda Zia Girls School premises in the upazila in the afternoon.

SM Bhuyian Enterprise Chairman Asaduzzaman Bhuyian, former chairman of Tentulia Upazila Parishad Rezaul Karim Shaheen and the school headmaster Nazrul Islam, among others, were also present there.