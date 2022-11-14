Digital Innovation Fair-2022 in dists

Digital Innovation Fair-2022 was held in Barguna on Saturday and to be organized in Gaibandha District today (Monday).

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Patharghata Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises on Saturday morning.

Showkat Hasanur Rahman Rimon, MP, from Barguna-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the inauguration programme of the fair with Patharghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sufal Chandra Goldar in the chair.

Patharghata Upazila Parishad Chairman Mostafa Golam Kabir, Female Vice-Chairman Fatima Parveen and Municipal Mayor Anwar Hossain Akon, among others, were also present as special guest at the programme.

At that time, the chief guest said the fair is organized to present the multifaceted activities of various departments of the government and the process of providing services to the public. Innovative activities of various departments and efforts to deliver services at people's doorsteps are highlighted here.

Later on, the guests visited various stalls in the fair. A total of 24 stalls of various government departments, educational institutions, NGOs and other institutions have been set up in this day-long fair.

GAIBANDHA: The two-day long Digital Innovation Fair will begin on the ground of Independence Square of the district town on Monday.

The fair will be held on the ground at the initiative of the district administration in cooperation with Aspire to Innovation (a2i) programme of Prime Minister's Office. UNDP, USAID and GoB funded the programme.

Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman disclosed it at a Press briefing held in his conference room in the town on Sunday noon.

The objective of the fair is to brief the people about what types of digital services are being provided by the government offices including union digital centres (UDCs) of the district, the DC said.

The UDC formerly known as union information service centre (UISC) started its journey at Char Kukri Mukri of Bhola District in 2010 at the initiative of the present government, he also said.

The goal of the UDC was to provide digital services to the doorsteps of the grass root level people in a bid to bring them under the mainstream of country's development, the Dc added.

As per the election manifesto of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the country was turned into Digital Bangladesh in 2021, he said adding that the government is eying to transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

To attain the cherished goal, the government has been working tirelessly for 14 years, he continued.

To mark the fair, rally, discussion meeting and cultural function would be organized, he went on saying that the stall owners would display their digital services through multimedia projectors for the visitors.

Finally, the DC also urged the journalists to visit the fair and publish positive reports in their respective media about digital services of the government offices.

The DC also sought whole-hearted cooperation of the journalists to make the fair successful and fruitful.

Additional DC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato, Additional District Magistrate Zahid Hasan Siddique, Nezarat Deputy Collector Md Jewel Mia, and senior journalists Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Shamim Al-Shamyo, among others, were also present at that time.

A good number of journalists of print and electronic media took part in it.











