Two raped in Sirajganj, Noakhali

A schoolgirl and a housewife have been raped in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Noakhali, recently.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two people in an alleged rape case filed with Shahjadpur Police Station (PS) in the district.

The arrested persons are: Sher Ali alias Shere and Yasin Sarkar, residents of Nukali Village.

They were detained from Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday night, said RAB-12 Squad Commander Lt Abul Hashem Sabuj.

Earlier, the victim woman filed a case with Shahjadpur PS on Wednesday evening accusing the two people.

According to the complaint, both of the accused went to the woman's house in a drunken state and called her out of the house saying that they borrowed money from her husband 16 years back. After hearing that, the housewife went out of the house and later, they raped her putting a knife on her throat.

NOAKHALI: Miscreants allegedly gang raped a 14-year-old girl in Subarnachar Upazila of the district recently after tying up her parents.

The incident took place in West Char Mazid area of the upazila at around 11 pm on November 6, said police.

The victim's parents said some 20 to 25 men attacked their house at night, vandalized and looted the valuables.

They also beat them up and tied them outside the house, they said.

Later on, two of the miscreants raped the girl while others assisted and after that she tried to commit suicide, said the girl's parents.

Policemen from Char Jabbar PS rescued the family after getting a call on emergency helpline no. 999 and admitted them to the upazila health complex, said Jaynal Abedin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Char Jabbar PS.

A case has been filed in this regard and efforts are on to arrest the accused, said the OC.

The girl was taken to Noakhali General Hospital on Monday for a medical test and her sample has been collected, said Resident Medical Officer Syed Mahi Uddin Abdul Azim.







