Three people killed in road mishaps in Thakurgaon, Rajshahi

Three people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Rajshahi, on Saturday.

THAKURGAON: Two people were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Mintu, 35, and Hasan, 30.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree near Farabari Bazar at around 9 pm after losing its control over the steering, which left its riders critically injured.

They were rescued by locals and taken to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Thakurgaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Leader Azad confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A garments worker was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The accident took place in Atgharia area on the Charghat-Ishwardi road under Monigram Union in the upazila at around 12:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Alif Hossain Taleb, 22, son of Abul Kamal, a resident of Kolabaria Village in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Hridoy Ahmed, 21, son of Jamal Hossain, and Ariful Islam, 20, son of Haran Pramanik, residents of Mahdipur Village.

According to local sources, Alif Hossain worked in a garments factory in Dhaka. On Friday, he came to visit his village home on vacation. On Saturday noon, he along with his two friends was going to Bagha Sadar from the house riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering while trying to save a dog, which left the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alif Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Of the injured, Hridoy Ahmed was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.







