Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three people killed in road mishaps in Thakurgaon, Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Three people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Rajshahi, on Saturday.
THAKURGAON: Two people were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Mintu, 35, and Hasan, 30.
Local sources said a motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree near Farabari Bazar at around 9 pm after losing its control over the steering, which left its riders critically injured.
They were rescued by locals and taken to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Thakurgaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Leader Azad confirmed the incident.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A garments worker was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The accident took place in Atgharia area on the Charghat-Ishwardi road under Monigram Union in the upazila at around 12:30pm.
The deceased was identified as Alif Hossain Taleb, 22, son of Abul Kamal, a resident of Kolabaria Village in the upazila.
The injured persons are: Hridoy Ahmed, 21, son of Jamal Hossain, and Ariful Islam, 20, son of Haran Pramanik, residents of Mahdipur Village.
According to local sources, Alif Hossain worked in a garments factory in Dhaka. On Friday, he came to visit his village home on vacation. On Saturday noon, he along with his two friends was going to Bagha Sadar from the house riding by a motorcycle.
On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering while trying to save a dog, which left the trio seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alif Hossain dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
Of the injured, Hridoy Ahmed was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.    
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sapahar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun distributed tiffin boxes
Two electrocuted in 2 dists
700 people get warm clothes
Digital Innovation Fair-2022 in dists
Two raped in Sirajganj, Noakhali
Three people killed in road mishaps in Thakurgaon, Rajshahi
Three minors drown Laxmipur, Chandpur
To mark the Hatiya Genocide Day, a discussion meeting


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft