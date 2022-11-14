Video
Home Countryside

Three minors drown Laxmipur, Chandpur

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Chandpur, on Saturday and Sunday.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Habiba Akhter, daughter of late Md Hannan, a resident of Aiyubnagar area under Char Falkon Union of the upazila.
Local sources said Habiba fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while her family members were unaware  of it.
Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.
Char Falkon Union Parishad Chairman Mosharef Hossain Bagha confirmed the matter.
CHANDPUR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Anisur Rahman, son of Wasim Akram; and Nur Mohammad, son of Siddiqur Rahman.
According to locals, Anisur slipped into a pond at around 10am while he was playing beside it in Hugli area. Later on, locals rescued him and took him to a hospital, where on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
In Singhergaon area, Nur Mohammed also drowned in a pond while playing on the bank of it.
Sensing the matter, his family members rescued him and took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.


