Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:34 AM
Home Countryside

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

To mark the Hatiya Genocide Day, a discussion meeting was held in Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram on Sunday. The upazila administration, Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad and Union Muktijoddha Sangsad jointly organized the meeting with Ulipur UNO Shovon Rangsa in the chair. Upazila Parishad Chairman FF Golam Hossain Montu, Upazila AL President Ahsan Habib Rana and Ulipur Police Station OC Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman were also present at the programme. On November 13 in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces along with allies brutally killed 697 innocent villagers at Hatiya Union.    photo: observer


