Thrust on protecting coastal region to improve quality of people’s life

SATKHIRA, Nov 13: Coastal Day 2022 was observed in the district on Saturday (November 12), demanding effective measures to protect the coastal region for improving quality of people's life.

A human chain and a rally were arranged at 11am in front of Sundarban Press Club (SPC) in Munshiganj Bazar area under Shyamnagar Upazila of the district.

SPC organized the programme. Member and former general secretary of SPC Md Belal Hossain presided over it.

Prominent social workers Md Shahidul Islam, Abdul Halim, Moniruzzaman, Mohanta Mondal, Advocacy Officer of Leaders Paritosh Kumar Baidya and others were present at the function.

Speakers said, on November 12, 1970, everything in the coastal region was destroyed by a terrible cyclone. They demanded declaring November as the Coastal Day.

Due to climate change, coastal people are living in difficult conditions, compared to other parts of the country. They also demanded additional fund for the coastal region.

Coastal people will not be able to survive if they are not provided with fresh water and secured with sustainable embankment, they further said.

Many people are leaving their coastal houses and moving to other places, they said, adding, surviving on the coastal atmosphere is a struggle; coastal people want to survive from this struggle.

The human chain demanded declaring Satkhira, Khulna and Bagerhat climate-prone or disaster-prone districts. It demanded a special plan formulation and a special allocation in the budget of 2023-24 to protect the south-west coastal zone.

Other demands included permanent and strong embankment and repairing fragile sluice gates as soon as possible.

Adequate cyclone shelters were also demanded. Sustainable and permanent solutions for food and water supply for all coastal peoples are needed. Coastal Development Board should be formed.













