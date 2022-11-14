Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Coastal Day Observed In Satkhira

Thrust on protecting coastal region to improve quality of people’s life

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Nov 13: Coastal Day 2022 was observed in the district on Saturday (November 12), demanding effective measures to protect the coastal region for improving quality of people's life.
A human chain and a rally were arranged at 11am in front of Sundarban Press Club (SPC) in Munshiganj Bazar area under Shyamnagar Upazila of the district.
SPC organized the programme. Member and former general secretary of SPC Md Belal Hossain presided over it.
Prominent social workers Md Shahidul Islam, Abdul Halim, Moniruzzaman, Mohanta Mondal, Advocacy Officer of Leaders Paritosh Kumar Baidya and others were present at the function.
Speakers said, on November 12, 1970, everything in the coastal region was destroyed by a terrible cyclone. They demanded declaring November as the Coastal Day.
Due to climate change, coastal people are living in difficult conditions, compared to other parts of the country. They also demanded additional fund for the coastal region.
Coastal people will not be able to survive if they are not provided with fresh water and secured with sustainable embankment, they further said.
Many people are leaving their coastal houses and moving to other places, they said, adding, surviving on the coastal atmosphere is a struggle; coastal people want to survive from this struggle.
The human chain demanded declaring Satkhira, Khulna and Bagerhat climate-prone or disaster-prone districts. It demanded a special plan formulation and a special allocation in the budget of  2023-24 to protect the south-west coastal zone.  
Other demands included permanent and strong embankment and repairing fragile sluice gates as soon as possible.
Adequate cyclone shelters were also demanded. Sustainable and permanent solutions for food and water supply for all coastal peoples are needed. Coastal Development Board should be formed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sapahar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun distributed tiffin boxes
Two electrocuted in 2 dists
700 people get warm clothes
Digital Innovation Fair-2022 in dists
Two raped in Sirajganj, Noakhali
Three people killed in road mishaps in Thakurgaon, Rajshahi
Three minors drown Laxmipur, Chandpur
To mark the Hatiya Genocide Day, a discussion meeting


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft