Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

PHNOM PENH, Nov 13: The United States, Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a "strong and resolute response" if Pyongyang carried out a seventh nuclear test.
A record-breaking recent spate of missile tests by North Korea sent fears soaring that the reclusive state would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.
US President Joe Biden held talks with allies Japan and South Korea in Phnom Penh Sunday, on the eve of a crunch meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he will press to rein in Kim Jong Un's regime.
Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"They reaffirm that a DPRK nuclear test would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community," the statement said, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.
The trio met on the sidelines of an East Asian Summit in the Cambodian capital.
"President Biden reiterated that the US commitment to defend Japan and the ROK is ironclad and backed by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear," the statement added, using an abbreviation for the South's official name.
Biden will meet Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
BJP faces protests, rebellion as senior leaders denied tickets
Won't veer into conflict with China, as East Asia summit ends: Biden
G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund
West seeking to militarise southeast Asia: Lavrov
Jaishankar meets Ukraine minister to discuss ways to end Russia war
Firefighters inspect a collapsed building as they search for victims
Biden to press Xi on N Korea in G20 talks


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft