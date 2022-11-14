Video
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:32 AM
Klopp unfazed by L’pool sale talk

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

LONDON, NOV 13: Jurgen Klopp insists he won't fret about talk of Liverpool's owners selling the Premier League club until things are "not positive".
Fenway Sports Group, the Boston-based consortium that owns Liverpool, recently admitted they are looking at potential new investment, sparking reports that they are ready to sell up.
The Boston Globe, the newspaper belonging to Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry, reported FSG president Mike Gordon -- the main link between the America-based group and Anfield -- was transferring some of his job responsibilities to Reds chief executive Billy Hogan.
Klopp had already responded to the takeover rumours by stressing his commitment to fulfilling a contract that runs until 2026.
The German has always had a good relationship with the owners but, while he admits a boost to the club's finances would be welcome, he sees no reason to concern himself by what happens next at boardroom level.    -AFP


