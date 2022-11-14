Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arteta hopes maturing Arsenal not thrown off course by World Cup

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

WOLVERHAMPTON, NOV 13: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping a six-week hiatus to the Premier League season does not come at the wrong time for his side after the Gunners moved five points clear at the top on Saturday.
Martin Odegaard scored twice as Arsenal were 2-0 victors at Wolves just hours after Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford.
Arsenal have not won the league since 2003/04 and have failed to even finish in the top four for the past six seasons.
A return to the Champions League next season appears a formality with Arteta's men 14 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.
And City's unexpected first home defeat since February to Brentford sets up an intriguing title battle when the Premier League returns after the World Cup on Boxing Day.
"We showed another kind of maturity today," said Arteta.
"In the first 20-30 minutes we struggled to break them down. We were much better in the second half and we had a bit more courage and took risks but also not allowing them to run."
Eight of Arsenal's starting line-up are now headed to Qatar as Arteta confirmed Granit Xhaka's early substitution was just down to illness for the Swiss midfielder.
"I'll touch wood and hope for the best," he added on whether the break could count against Arsenal.
"When everyone is back we'll assess where we are and go from there.
"I would train tomorrow but unfortunately they're not here.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot
Klopp unfazed by L’pool sale talk
Maestro Musiala guides Bayern six points clear with win at Schalke
Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double
Arsenal five points clear after beating Wolves
Fans, trophy and teams arrive in Qatar for World Cup countdown
Arteta hopes maturing Arsenal not thrown off course by World Cup
Daily Observer plays DRU Media Football opening match


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft