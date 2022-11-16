Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 1:33 AM
Home Sports

Daily Observer plays DRU Media Football opening match

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Daily Observer team played the opening match of the Nagad-DRU Media Football Tournament 2022 against RisingBD on Sunday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka. The observer Football team was comprised of coach cum
custodian Kazi Abdul Hannan, manager Nizamuddin Ahmed, Jibon Islam, Mamunur Rashid, Mizanur Rahman, Mahtab Uddin and guest player Al Amin Azad. The stipulated time of the match saw a goalless draw. Later the match was decided in a tiebreaker.    photo: Observer  


