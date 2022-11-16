

Daily Observer plays DRU Media Football opening match

The Daily Observer team played the opening match of the Nagad-DRU Media Football Tournament 2022 against RisingBD on Sunday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka. The observer Football team was comprised of coach cumcustodian Kazi Abdul Hannan, manager Nizamuddin Ahmed, Jibon Islam, Mamunur Rashid, Mizanur Rahman, Mahtab Uddin and guest player Al Amin Azad. The stipulated time of the match saw a goalless draw. Later the match was decided in a tiebreaker. photo: Observer