BKSP emerge champions in Age Group Swimming

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) emerged champions in the Saif Powertec 35th National Age Group Swimming and Diving competition that concluded on Sunday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.

On the last day of the three-day meet, BKSP secured 73 gold, 65 silver and 34 bronze medals while Bangladesh Ansar finished runners-up in the competition with 11 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals.

Monjur Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj placed at the third position with nine gold medals.

Meanwhile, two more national records were set on the last day to raise the new national records to eight in seven events.

Mohammad Toufic Ali of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) set the new national mark in the 50m free style event (boys' 10-year) with a time of 0:31.09 erasing the previous record of 00:31.30 set by his teammate Shuvro Mia in 2019.

In the 200m back stroke (18-20 year youth), Amirul Islam Joy of Monjur Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj set the new national record clocking 02:21.64 eclipsing previous mark of 02:23.99 set by Amirul Islam of BKSP in 2021.

Ani Akter of BKSP (15-17 girls) and Amirul Islam Joy of Monjur Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj (18-20 year) were named the best swimmers in the competition in the women's and men's group respectively. Bangladesh Olympic Association's secretary general Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.

Near about 300 swimmers from divisional sports associations, district sports associations, swimming clubs, educational boards, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Police took part in this competition, organized by Bangladesh Swimming Federation and sponsored by Saif Powertec Limited. -BSS











