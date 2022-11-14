Video
Sheikh Russel KC split point with Fortis FC

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Ten men Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra lost valuable points as they were forced to play a 1-1 goal draw in the opening group A match of the Independence Cup Football that has begun on Sunday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
In the day's match, Brazilian defender Danilo Augusto Chapoval put Fortis ahead in the 38th minute while after the breather Nigerian forward Mfon Sunday Udoh restored the parity for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the 52nd minute of the match.
After that both the teams created several scoring chances but failed to convert any of those into a goal in the remaining proceeding.
Yeasin Khan of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra was shown red card by the referee following his double yellow cards.
Sheikh Russel KC will play their next group match against Bangladesh Navy Football team at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj while Fortis Fortis Football Club will meet Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. Both the matches will be held on November 17.
Earlier, Cumilla City Corporation Mayor and Cumilla District Sports Association's (DSA) president Arfanul Haque Rifat, national football team's head coach Javier Cabrera, Bangladesh Football Federation's manager-competitions Javed Bin Taher Ansari and Cumilla DSA's general secretary Nazmul Ahsan Farque were present in the inaugural ceremony.     -BSS


