Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stokes finally buries 2016 T20 WC nightmare

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

England's Ben Stokes celebrates with the trophy during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 Final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. photo: AFP

England's Ben Stokes celebrates with the trophy during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 Final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. photo: AFP

After leading England to 2019 World Cup victory with almost single-handedly, Ben Stokes now had his T20 World Cup redemption, as he buried the nightmare of 2016's final and guided England to their second trophy in this format.
Stokes was at the receiving end when England had to defend 19 runs in the last over of the 2016 final against West Indies. But Carlos Brathwaite smashed him four sixes to ruin England's dream, leaving Stokes to cover his face with immense embarrassment at the Iconic Eden Gardens.
But unlike other, he came back stronger and established him as one of the greats in all format of cricket, winning a number of matches for England. But all the time he talked about those four balls, he vowed to make an amendment if there was any chance.
Tonight at another Iconic venue in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), he got the opportunity to have redemption and like all greats he grabbed the chance with both hands.
As England were reduced to 45-3 after restricting to Pakistan 137-8, Stokes came as savior. He showed the required serenity as Pakistan fast bowler looked pumped up to defend the paltry total.
He firstly put on a small but significant 39-run partnership with Harry Brooks to bring the chase back on track and then went on berserk to help the side canter to the victory with six overs to spare.
His match-winning 52 not out also complemented a fine bowling spell of 4-0-32-1.
"In finals, especially chasing, you forgot all the hard work that came first. To restrict them to 130, the bowlers have to take a lot of credit," Stokes said after leading the side to five-wicket victory.
"With (losing to) Ireland being so early in the competition, we had to address it, we can't carry baggage in tournaments. The best teams take it on the chin and move onto the next challenge. A pretty good evening (for us)."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot
Klopp unfazed by L’pool sale talk
Maestro Musiala guides Bayern six points clear with win at Schalke
Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double
Arsenal five points clear after beating Wolves
Fans, trophy and teams arrive in Qatar for World Cup countdown
Arteta hopes maturing Arsenal not thrown off course by World Cup
Daily Observer plays DRU Media Football opening match


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft