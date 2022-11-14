Stokes finally buries 2016 T20 WC nightmare



England's Ben Stokes celebrates with the trophy during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 Final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. photo: AFP

Stokes was at the receiving end when England had to defend 19 runs in the last over of the 2016 final against West Indies. But Carlos Brathwaite smashed him four sixes to ruin England's dream, leaving Stokes to cover his face with immense embarrassment at the Iconic Eden Gardens.

But unlike other, he came back stronger and established him as one of the greats in all format of cricket, winning a number of matches for England. But all the time he talked about those four balls, he vowed to make an amendment if there was any chance.

Tonight at another Iconic venue in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), he got the opportunity to have redemption and like all greats he grabbed the chance with both hands.

As England were reduced to 45-3 after restricting to Pakistan 137-8, Stokes came as savior. He showed the required serenity as Pakistan fast bowler looked pumped up to defend the paltry total.

He firstly put on a small but significant 39-run partnership with Harry Brooks to bring the chase back on track and then went on berserk to help the side canter to the victory with six overs to spare.

His match-winning 52 not out also complemented a fine bowling spell of 4-0-32-1.

"In finals, especially chasing, you forgot all the hard work that came first. To restrict them to 130, the bowlers have to take a lot of credit," Stokes said after leading the side to five-wicket victory.

"With (losing to) Ireland being so early in the competition, we had to address it, we can't carry baggage in tournaments. The best teams take it on the chin and move onto the next challenge. A pretty good evening (for us)." -BSS











