Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Winning start for Mohammedan in Independence Cup opener

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Winning start for Mohammedan in Independence Cup opener

Winning start for Mohammedan in Independence Cup opener

Mohammedan Sporting Club made a winning start in the Independence Cup Football when they blanked Bangladesh Navy Football team by 2-0 goals held on Sunday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Bangladesh Navy Football team fought neck to neck with Mohammedan and could not concede any goal and kept their tent unhurt till the first half.
After the resumption, both Mohammedan and Navy came to the field to break the deadlock creating some scoring opportunities but failed to score any goal. At one stage the match was heading for a tame draw, but it was Mohammedan's Malian forward Souleymane Diabate who finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal in the 84th minute.
Three minutes later, midfielder Jafar Iqbal sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Mohammedan ending all hope of Navy Football Club.
After that Navy, however, tried heart and soul but they could not stage a fight back in the match in the remaining proceeding.
Bangladesh Navy Football team will play their next group match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited will meet Fortis Football Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. Both the matches will be held on November 17.
Monday's matches: Bashundhara Kings vs Fakirerpool Young Mens Club at Shaheed
Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla and Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Azampur Football Club Uttara at Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
Both the matches kick off at 2 pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot
Klopp unfazed by L’pool sale talk
Maestro Musiala guides Bayern six points clear with win at Schalke
Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double
Arsenal five points clear after beating Wolves
Fans, trophy and teams arrive in Qatar for World Cup countdown
Arteta hopes maturing Arsenal not thrown off course by World Cup
Daily Observer plays DRU Media Football opening match


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft