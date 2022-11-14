

Winning start for Mohammedan in Independence Cup opener

Bangladesh Navy Football team fought neck to neck with Mohammedan and could not concede any goal and kept their tent unhurt till the first half.

After the resumption, both Mohammedan and Navy came to the field to break the deadlock creating some scoring opportunities but failed to score any goal. At one stage the match was heading for a tame draw, but it was Mohammedan's Malian forward Souleymane Diabate who finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal in the 84th minute.

Three minutes later, midfielder Jafar Iqbal sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Mohammedan ending all hope of Navy Football Club.

After that Navy, however, tried heart and soul but they could not stage a fight back in the match in the remaining proceeding.

Bangladesh Navy Football team will play their next group match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited will meet Fortis Football Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. Both the matches will be held on November 17.

Monday's matches: Bashundhara Kings vs Fakirerpool Young Mens Club at Shaheed

Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla and Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Azampur Football Club Uttara at Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Both the matches kick off at 2 pm. -BSS













