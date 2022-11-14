

Square Group founder's wife Anita Chowdhury no more

She breathed her last at the age of 90 at around 1:30 pm while under treatment at Square Hospital in the capital.

Anita Chowdhury was a philanthropist and widely known as 'Square Mata.' Anita is the mother of Samuel S Chowdhury, chairman of Square Group, Square Pharmaceuticals Vice Chairman Ratna Patra and Managing Director Tapan Chowdhury, and Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Anita Chowdhury and prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. Anita Chowdhury is survived by her four children, grandchildren and a number of connoisseurs.

"The example she set in directing such an enormous group with motherly love is unmatchable," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud in his condolence message. He prayed for the peace to be granted upon her departed soul. -UNB Anita Chowdhury, wife of the late founder chairman of Square Group Samson H Chowdhury passed away on Sunday.She breathed her last at the age of 90 at around 1:30 pm while under treatment at Square Hospital in the capital.Anita Chowdhury was a philanthropist and widely known as 'Square Mata.' Anita is the mother of Samuel S Chowdhury, chairman of Square Group, Square Pharmaceuticals Vice Chairman Ratna Patra and Managing Director Tapan Chowdhury, and Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Anita Chowdhury and prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. Anita Chowdhury is survived by her four children, grandchildren and a number of connoisseurs."The example she set in directing such an enormous group with motherly love is unmatchable," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud in his condolence message. He prayed for the peace to be granted upon her departed soul. -UNB