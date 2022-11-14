Video
Forget about caretaker govt Quader tells Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday advised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to "Forget about  caretaker government, it has been sent to the museum by the court."
Speaking as the chief guest at the triennial conference of Jhenaidah district AL, Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, warned BNP leaders and activists, saying "We will not allow anyone to create chaos in the month of victory. Awami League will not allow chaos, terrorist activities, and showing disrespect to the national flag as they are tying."
Quader alleged, "Mirza Fakhrul is doing nomination business. He is sitting on a sack for money. Anyone seeking nomination from them needs to pay."
About BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Quader said, "He left for London with the commitment that he would not to do politics again. He has been jailed for seven years for money laundering. A corrupt person like   Tarique Rahman will be the party leader if BNP returns to power. They want to get back the 'Hawa Bhaban'. BNP is daydreaming about mass movement, which will never happen. People of the country don't trust them."
Quader asked the leaders of his own party to spend less on billboards for holding Awami League conference.
He said, "Never before I saw so many billboards. After coming here I am seeing only billboards. Spend less on billboards, work for the people's welfare. Stand by the people."
AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif inaugurated the conference at around 11:30 am.
Chaired by Jhenaidah district AL President Abdul Hyee, MP,  the  conference was addressed by AL  Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque, Central Committee Member Amirul Alam Milon, Parveen Zaman Kalpana and Gloria Jharna Sarkar. The conference wad conducted by district AL General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu.
Leaders and activists from upazila towns and the surrounding areas began to gather in processions on the Jhenaidah Water Development Board Maidan from the morning.
As the day progressed, the maidan was full of people.
The existing district committee President Abdul Hyee was declared by Quader as the President and the existing General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu as the new General Secretary.
Earlier, Quader announced the abolition of the previous committee.
On Sunday, the district conference was held after  seven years amid festive atmosphere.







