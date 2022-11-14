Prime accused, 8 others arrested

BAGERHAT, Nov 13: Nine persons including the prime accused in Swechchasebak Dal leader Nure Alam Tanu Bhuiya murder case were arrested from Indurkani upazila in Pirojpur district on Saturday night.

The arrested were Farid Sheikh, 28, prime accused and son of Tutul Sheikh, Manir, 26, son of Jamal Mistri, Ratul, 27, son of Ali Akbar, Sirajul, 27, son of Sobhan, Alamin, 30, son of Esmail, Sumon, 26, son of Rustam Ali, Mukul Sheikh, 53, son of Moslem Sheikh, Kabir, 50, son of Sobhan Sheikh and Sohagh, 25 of Bagerhat district town.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police, RAB and DB conducted a drive and arrested them at night, said KM Ariful Haque, Bagerhat Police Superintendent while speaking at a press briefing on Sunday. Most of the arrested confessed to their involvement in the killing, he said.

All of them will be produced before Bagerhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking to place them on a seven-day remand, he added.

Nure Alam, general secretary of Bagerhat unit Swechchasebak Dal was shot dead following an enmity over establishing supremacy in the area.

Police recovered a pistol, a magazine and a bullet used during the killing from the possession of the arrested. Later on Saturday, a murder case was filed against 17 identified people and 7 to 8 unidentified people with Bagerhat Model Police Station.











