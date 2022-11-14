Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Swechchasebak Dal Leader Nure Alam Murder

Prime accused, 8 others arrested

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent 

BAGERHAT, Nov 13:  Nine persons including the prime accused in Swechchasebak Dal leader Nure Alam Tanu Bhuiya murder case were arrested from Indurkani upazila in Pirojpur district on Saturday night.
The arrested were Farid Sheikh, 28, prime accused and son of Tutul Sheikh, Manir, 26, son of Jamal Mistri, Ratul, 27, son of Ali Akbar, Sirajul, 27, son of Sobhan, Alamin, 30, son of Esmail, Sumon, 26, son of Rustam Ali, Mukul Sheikh, 53, son of Moslem Sheikh, Kabir, 50, son of Sobhan Sheikh and Sohagh, 25 of Bagerhat district town.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police, RAB and DB conducted a drive and arrested them at night, said KM Ariful Haque, Bagerhat Police Superintendent while speaking at a press briefing on Sunday. Most of the arrested confessed to their involvement in the killing, he said.
All of them will be produced before Bagerhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking to place them on a seven-day remand, he added.
Nure Alam, general secretary of Bagerhat unit Swechchasebak Dal was shot dead following an enmity over establishing supremacy in the area.
Police recovered a pistol, a magazine and a bullet used during the killing from the possession of the arrested.  Later on Saturday, a murder case was filed against 17 identified people and 7 to 8 unidentified people with Bagerhat Model Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Square Group founder's wife Anita Chowdhury no more
Forget about caretaker govt Quader tells Fakhrul
At COP27 climate talks, slow progress stokes worry over final deal
Prime accused, 8 others arrested
Body found at Fatullah identified as JU ex-BCL leader Duronta
Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths
Dr Nasser discusses expansion of Saudi labour market with Minister Imran
Deputy Minister of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dr Nasser Bin Abdulaziz


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft