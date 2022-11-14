Body found at Fatullah identified as JU ex-BCL leader Duronta

Narayanganj, Nov, 13: Police have identified the body, recovered from the River Buriganga in Narayanganj's Fatullah on Saturday, as Duronta Biplob.

Duronta Biplob, 42, was a former general secretary of Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League. His sister Shashoti Biplab identified the body.

Duranta drowned in a collision between two trawlers in the river while crossing Keraniganj's Kamrangirchar Thuta Ghat on November 7.

His family, later, filed a general diary as he had been missing since November 7. The body was recovered on Saturday afternoon from Pangaon area and sent to Victoria General Hospital in Narayanganj.

Inspector Shahjahan Ali, In-charge of Pagla river outpost in Fatullah, said there are injury marks on the head of Duronta.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Duronto Biplob, a member of AL agriculture and cooperative affairs sub-committee.

In a message of condolence, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the braved family.














