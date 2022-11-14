Video
Dr Nasser discusses expansion of Saudi labour market with Minister Imran

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

A bilateral meeting between visiting Saudi Deputy Minister of Interior Dr Nasser bin Abdulazia Al-Daoud and Bangladesh Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed was held at a city hotel on Sunday.
During the meeting, they held discussions on development and expansion of Bangladesh's labour market in the country. The issues relating to labour act, overall safety of Bangladeshi workers and their duty, responsibility and rights in KSA were also discussed, according to a press release of the Ministry.
Besides, visa related complexity in Saudi Arabia for Bangladeshi workers, safety of women workers staying in Saudi Arabia and recruitment of required Bangladeshi workers in different sectors came up for discussion.
In the meeting, Imran Ahmed said Bangladeshi workers are very hardworking and responsible and they are contributing to development activities of different countries, including in the Middle East, with efficiency and success.
He also apprised the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister of Bangladesh's different initiatives for skill development of Bangladeshi workers.
Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan were present on the occasion.


