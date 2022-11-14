SC stays NSU trustee Kashem's bail

The chamber court of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed the High Court that granted conditional bail to former member of North South University's trustee board MA Kashem in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.

However, the apex court upheld the HC order that granted bail to another trustee member of NSU Rehana Rahman in connection with the same case.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the order following an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for stating the operation of the HC order.

On November 10, the High Court granted conditional bail to Kashem and Rehana in the case. According to conditions, accused Kashem and Rehana cannot enter the NSU premises and cannot leave the country with permission from the court concerned.

On May 22, the HC bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder rejected anticipatory bail petitions filed by the then four members of NSU trustee board in the same case and also ordered Shahbagh police to arrest them immediately and to produce them before the trial court in 24 hours in connection with the case.

Accordingly, the four accused -- MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan, who appeared before the HC bench on that day for bail, were produced before the trial court on May 23.









