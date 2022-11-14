Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC stays NSU trustee Kashem's bail

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The chamber court of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed the High Court that granted conditional bail to former member of North South University's trustee board MA Kashem in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.
However, the apex court upheld the HC order that granted bail to another trustee member of NSU Rehana Rahman in connection with the same case.
Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the order following an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for stating the operation of the HC order.
On November 10, the High Court granted conditional bail to Kashem and Rehana in the case. According to conditions, accused Kashem and Rehana cannot enter the NSU premises and cannot leave the country with permission from the court concerned.
On May 22, the HC bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder rejected anticipatory bail petitions filed by the then four members of NSU trustee board in the same case and also ordered Shahbagh police to arrest them immediately and to produce them before the trial court in 24 hours in connection with the case.
Accordingly, the four accused -- MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan, who appeared before the HC bench on that day for bail, were produced before the trial court on May 23.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Square Group founder's wife Anita Chowdhury no more
Forget about caretaker govt Quader tells Fakhrul
At COP27 climate talks, slow progress stokes worry over final deal
Prime accused, 8 others arrested
Body found at Fatullah identified as JU ex-BCL leader Duronta
Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths
Dr Nasser discusses expansion of Saudi labour market with Minister Imran
Deputy Minister of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dr Nasser Bin Abdulaziz


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft