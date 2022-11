BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal along with Senior officials, inaugurating relocated Garden Tower Branch with a new name "Uposhohor Branch" at N.K. Trade Centre, Shahjalal Uposhohor, Sylhet recently. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula along with officials and guests, inaugurating relocated Khulna branch at Akankha centre 4B, Dak Banglar Mour, Jashore Road, Khulna recently. photo: Ban