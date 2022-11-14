Video
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:28 AM
BANKING EVENTS

Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pubali Bank Ltd and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) was signed recently at bank's head office for Document Verification System (DVS).
Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd and Md. Shahadat Hossain, President of ICAB were present during the signing ceremony, says a press release.
Mohammad Liton Miah FCA, General Manager and CFO; Habibur Rahman, Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Monjurul Islam Mojumder- General Managers of Pubali Bank Ltd. were also present.
ICAB introduced this software database Document Verification System (DVS) to establish transparency and accountability in the country's accounting system and prevent misuse of audit reports. DVS makes the accounting system more acceptable and reliable.


« PreviousNext »

