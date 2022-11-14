

Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd and Md. Shahadat Hossain, President of ICAB were present during the signing ceremony, says a press release.

Mohammad Liton Miah FCA, General Manager and CFO; Habibur Rahman, Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Monjurul Islam Mojumder- General Managers of Pubali Bank Ltd. were also present.

ICAB introduced this software database Document Verification System (DVS) to establish transparency and accountability in the country's accounting system and prevent misuse of audit reports. DVS makes the accounting system more acceptable and reliable.



