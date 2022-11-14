Branding BD will uplift women entrepreneurs: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said branding Bangladesh will play an important role in bringing the underrated women entrepreneurs and disabled people to the center of production and economic mainstram.

"Wonderful art works are the result of the combination of women's skill, talent and minds. It is imperative to bring women laying backward and disabled people from remote areas to the center of production and take them forward. In this regard, branding Bangladesh event will play a vital role," said the speaker.

She was addressing the inaugural ceremony of "Branding Bangladesh", organised by Heritage Palli and Prerona Foundation at Aloki Convention Centre in the capital on Saturday in the sideline of main event Made in Bangladesh Week opened in city in Sunday.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan, German Ambassador Achim Troester and Prerona Foundation director Mubina Asaf addressed the program as special guests with Heritage Palli president Tootli Rahman in the chair.

Dr Shirin Sharmin said, "Branding is closely associated with women's livelihood. It should be ensured that women get fair price of their products. And the benefits of e-commerce should be spread among small and medium women entrepreneurs."

"Women are making various products in the remote areas of the country. They need financial support from the government as well as the private sector", she said, adding, "All kinds of facilities should be extended to encourage them. They must ensure access to open markets for their produces." -BSS















