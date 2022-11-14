Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday released the list of holidays in 2023 for the scheduled banks in the country in line with the holiday list published by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Md Abdul Mannan, director of the department of off-site supervision of BB, issued the list of holidays and sent it to the managing director and chief executive officers of scheduled banks.

According to the instructions, banks will enjoy a total of 24 holidays in 2023 including bank holidays on July 1 and December 31.

Among the holidays, four are Fridays and three are Saturdays which are usually included in the weekly holidays in Bangladesh.

According to the Central Bank circular, the list of holidays in 2023 includes - 21 February, Martyr's Day, 8 March Shab-e-Barat, 17 March, Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation and Children's Day, 26 March, Independence and National Day, 14 April, Bengali New Year, 19 April, Shab-e-Qadar, 21 April, Jumuatul Bida, 21-23 April, Eid-ul-Fitr, 1 May, May Day, 4 May, Buddha Purnima, 28-30 June, Eid-ul-Azha, 1 July, Bank Holiday, 29 July, Holy Ashura, 15 August, National Day of Mourning, 6 September, Janmashtami, 28 September, Eid Miladunnabi, 24 October, Durga Puja (Bijaya Dashami), 16 December, Victory Day, 25 December, Jesus Christ's Birthday, 31 December, Bank Holiday.







