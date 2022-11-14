Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday released the list of holidays in 2023 for the scheduled banks in the country in line with the holiday list published by the Ministry of Public Administration.
Md Abdul Mannan, director of the department of off-site supervision of BB, issued the list of holidays and sent it to the managing director and chief executive officers of scheduled banks.
According to the instructions, banks will enjoy a total of 24 holidays in 2023 including bank holidays on July 1 and December 31.
Among the holidays, four are Fridays and three are Saturdays which are usually included in the weekly holidays in Bangladesh.
According to the Central Bank circular, the list of holidays in 2023 includes - 21 February, Martyr's Day, 8 March Shab-e-Barat, 17 March, Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation and Children's Day, 26 March, Independence and National Day, 14 April, Bengali New Year, 19 April, Shab-e-Qadar, 21 April, Jumuatul Bida, 21-23 April, Eid-ul-Fitr, 1 May, May Day, 4 May, Buddha Purnima, 28-30 June, Eid-ul-Azha, 1 July, Bank Holiday, 29 July, Holy Ashura, 15 August, National Day of Mourning, 6 September, Janmashtami, 28 September, Eid Miladunnabi, 24 October, Durga Puja (Bijaya Dashami), 16 December, Victory Day, 25 December, Jesus Christ's Birthday, 31 December, Bank Holiday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB
Branding BD will uplift women entrepreneurs: Speaker
Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB
Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market
India to launch world's longest luxury cruise thru BD
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Call money rate rises further amid growing liquidity crisis


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft