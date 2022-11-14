Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (middle) attending as the chief guest at the meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Printing, Packaging and Publication at the FBCCI office in Dhaka recently.

In the first meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Standing Committee on Printing, Packaging and Publication held recently, committee member Shajada Shuchay Amin presented a presentation on the global potential packaging, printing and publishing sector.

He said there is a global market of about US$ 1,545 billion of which if 1 percent target is achieved, the potential export volume will be US$ 15.45 billion. Moreover, there is an opportunity to generate huge foreign earning, besides job creation through government investment and policy support.

Speaking as chief guest, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said the use of packaging materials is increasing along with the increase in the per capita income of the people; which will also increase in future.

In Europe and America, about 80 percent of food is processed, while in the country it is around 20 percent Therefore, the vast potential of this sector is there. He urged the businessmen to create international quality products along with export diversification, industrial compliance to capture this huge market.

FBCCI Vice-President and committee director in-charge Md. Amin Helaly said huge number of publications take place in the country every year. But standard packaging is being hampered due to increased production costs, which poses a threat to the packaging industries.

He called for close cooperation between the government and the private sector along with policy support to exploit the expansion of the packaging industry and its huge export potential.

The meeting was presided over by committee chairman and Managing Director of Tampaco Group Saifus Sami Alamgir. He sought necessary policy support from the government including international market research to exploit the export potential of the packaging sector.

Director General Export Promotion Bureau Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Chief of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Md. Mahmodul Hasan, FBCCI Vice-President Salahuddin Alamgir, Director Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal were among others present in the meeting.









Businessmen from the packaging, printing and publication sector urged for more investment and government's policy support to reach the thousands billion dollars international market.In the first meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Standing Committee on Printing, Packaging and Publication held recently, committee member Shajada Shuchay Amin presented a presentation on the global potential packaging, printing and publishing sector.He said there is a global market of about US$ 1,545 billion of which if 1 percent target is achieved, the potential export volume will be US$ 15.45 billion. Moreover, there is an opportunity to generate huge foreign earning, besides job creation through government investment and policy support.Speaking as chief guest, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said the use of packaging materials is increasing along with the increase in the per capita income of the people; which will also increase in future.In Europe and America, about 80 percent of food is processed, while in the country it is around 20 percent Therefore, the vast potential of this sector is there. He urged the businessmen to create international quality products along with export diversification, industrial compliance to capture this huge market.FBCCI Vice-President and committee director in-charge Md. Amin Helaly said huge number of publications take place in the country every year. But standard packaging is being hampered due to increased production costs, which poses a threat to the packaging industries.He called for close cooperation between the government and the private sector along with policy support to exploit the expansion of the packaging industry and its huge export potential.The meeting was presided over by committee chairman and Managing Director of Tampaco Group Saifus Sami Alamgir. He sought necessary policy support from the government including international market research to exploit the export potential of the packaging sector.Director General Export Promotion Bureau Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Chief of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Md. Mahmodul Hasan, FBCCI Vice-President Salahuddin Alamgir, Director Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal were among others present in the meeting.