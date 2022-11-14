Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (middle) attending as the chief guest at the meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Printing, Packaging and Publication at the FBCCI office in Dhaka recently.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (middle) attending as the chief guest at the meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Printing, Packaging and Publication at the FBCCI office in Dhaka recently.

Businessmen from the packaging, printing and publication sector urged for more investment and government's policy support to reach the thousands billion dollars international market.
In the first meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Standing Committee on Printing, Packaging and Publication held recently, committee member Shajada Shuchay Amin presented a presentation on the global potential packaging, printing and publishing sector.
He said there is a global market of about US$ 1,545 billion of which if 1 percent target is achieved, the potential export volume will be US$ 15.45 billion. Moreover, there is an opportunity to generate huge foreign earning, besides job creation through government investment and policy support.
Speaking as chief guest, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said the use of packaging materials is increasing along with the increase in the per capita income of the people; which will also increase in future.
In Europe and America, about 80 percent of food is processed, while in the country it is around 20 percent Therefore, the vast potential of this sector is there. He urged the businessmen to create international quality products along with export diversification, industrial compliance to capture this huge market.
FBCCI Vice-President and committee director in-charge Md. Amin Helaly said  huge number of publications take place in the country every year. But standard packaging is being hampered due to increased production costs, which poses a threat to the packaging industries.
He called for close cooperation between the government and the private sector along with policy support to exploit the expansion of the packaging industry and its huge export potential.
The meeting was presided over by committee chairman and Managing Director     of Tampaco Group Saifus Sami Alamgir. He sought necessary policy support from the government including international market research to exploit the export potential of the packaging sector.
Director General Export Promotion Bureau Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Chief of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Md. Mahmodul Hasan, FBCCI Vice-President Salahuddin Alamgir, Director Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal were among others present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB
Branding BD will uplift women entrepreneurs: Speaker
Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB
Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market
India to launch world's longest luxury cruise thru BD
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Call money rate rises further amid growing liquidity crisis


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft