Stocks fall on selling pressure

Stocks fell on Sunday as the dominating small investors sold loaded shares pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index of the DSE shed 48.93 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 6,304.

Shariah-based index DSES lost 14.63 points or 1.05 per cent to 1,370, and the blue-chip index DS30 declined to 22.48 points or 1 per cent to close at 2,213.

DSE turnover also declined to Tk 724 crore from Tk 797 crore on Thursday.Of the issues traded, 25 advanced, 87 declined, and 232 remained unchanged.

Genex Infosys has come to the top of trading on DSE on Sunday. Tk 85.37 crore shares of the company were traded.

Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 46.82 crore.

The shares of Summit Alliance Port of Tk 33.39 crore have risen to the third place in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Navana Pharma, Eastern Housing, Bashundhara Paper, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Amara Network and Sinobangla.

On this day, the share price of Chartered Life Insurance increased the most. The closing price of Chartered Life Insurance was Tk 25.60 paisa on previous working day Thursday. After trading, its closing price stood at Tk 28.10. That is, today the share price of the company has increased by Tk 2.50 or 9.76 percent. With this, Chartered Life Insurance tops DSE's rate hike list.

Among the other top gainers on the DSE were Aam Networks 9.61 per cent, Munnu Agro Machinery 7.47 per cent, BD Thai Food 6.48 per cent, Orion Infusion 5.29 per cent, Monospool Paper 4.80 per cent, Bengal Yundsur 4. .54 per cent, Sea-Pearl Hotel 4.01 per cent, ADN Telecom 3.93 per cent and Information Services 3 per cent. On this day, the price of Gemini sea food has decreased the most. The closing price of Gemini Sea Food was Tk 529.40 on the previous working day Thursday. After trading, its closing price stood at Tk 442.80. The share price of the company fell to Tk 86.60 or 16.35 percent. With this, Gemini Seafood has risen to the top spot in DSE's price drop list.

Other top decliners on the DSE included BD Lamps 10.31 per cent, JMI Hospitals 9.93 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 9.66 per cent, Navana Pharma 9.45 per cent, Sinobangla 9.29 per cent, Lubref 8.37 per cent, Kohinoor Chemicals fell by 8.32 per cent, Eastern Housing by 8 per cent and Desh General Insurance by 7.46 per cent.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 126 points. Tk 14.71 crore has been traded in the market. 24 of the 179 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 61 decreased and the price of 94 remained unchanged.













