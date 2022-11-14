Call money rate rises further amid growing liquidity crisis

The inter-bank call money rate has increased further amid dollar crisis, a hike in policy rate and a liquidity shortage in the financial system.

The weighted average rate on call money rose to 5.81 per cent on November 10. The rate has soared since September 29 when it was at 5.54. The call money rate is the interest rate on a short-term or overnight loan from one bank to another to meet urgent requirement.

Banks usually choose the emergency loans to fill the asset liability mismatch, comply with the statutory liquidity requirement (SLR) and cash reserve requirement (CRR) and to meet the sudden demand for funds.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on September 29 raised its key policy rate or repurchase agreement rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in a bid to tackle inflationary pressure and revive stability on the foreign exchange market.

The call money rate has started rising sharply since March 21 when it was at 2.05 per cent, according to BB data. Before the latest rise, the call money rate was stable at 5.5 per cent. Bankers said inter-bank call money rate might rise further due to current liquidity pressure in financial market.

They said since the government's increased borrowing from banking system begun, BB's dollar sales to banks to settle import bills and a rise of treasury bill rate were creating stress on the liquidity. The rise of inflation has also created credit demand, they said.

When the country's economy regained momentum from the Covid fallout, the demand for liquidity had risen significantly and the money market started feeling the pressure as it could not match with the sudden high demand.

The private sector credit growth increased to 14.07 per cent in August. The banking sector is now under liquidity stress as many lenders are buying US dollars in exchange for local currency from the central bank to settle import bills, the bankers said.

From July to November 9, the BB sold $5.5 billion to banks to address the dollar shortage in financial sector, which on the other hand mopped up equivalent local currency from the banking system.

The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of greenback on the market. The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh dropped to $34.26 billion November 9 from $48.6 billion in August 2021.

The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 108 from Tk 84.8 against the US dollar within a year. The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14.

















